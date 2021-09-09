JaHMa Recording Artist, Hope, Releases her Mamacita Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- JaHMa would like to announce that the artist known as Hope, hot, new single titled Mamacita
can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bchKpcZ6Em8. The single is from Hope’s forthcoming EP which is slated to be released in late 2021, or early 2022.
“It’s such a great accomplishment to see how people have flocked to the new single, Mamacita, with great feedback from her fans! Hope is such an amazing entertainer and I know she is really looking forward to hitting the stage with all of her new music! The stage is really home for Her,” says Hope’s manager, Lynn Lumpkin.
Fans can expect a lot more music from this Las Vegas multi-award-winning recording artist, with her EP being released in the near future. Hope is currently in studios working on additional recordings for her EP.
About Hope:
Hope is an indie pop/ hip hop artist on the rise from Las Vegas, where she started recording at the age of 13. She immediately received a warm welcome from music lovers after her first release. In addition to Hope receiving her first Billboard and iTunes charting plaques in 2020 for her single “Try Me” from the album “The Lighthouse”, she has won a total of 21 independent music awards. For more information regarding Hope, please visit https://www.iamhopemusic.com
Lynn Lumpkin
JaHMa
+1 (702) 203-4959
Mamacita