Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,752 in the last 365 days.

JaHMa Recording Artist, Hope, Releases her Mamacita Video

Cover

Hope

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JaHMa would like to announce that the artist known as Hope, hot, new single titled Mamacita
can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bchKpcZ6Em8. The single is from Hope’s forthcoming EP which is slated to be released in late 2021, or early 2022.

“It’s such a great accomplishment to see how people have flocked to the new single, Mamacita, with great feedback from her fans! Hope is such an amazing entertainer and I know she is really looking forward to hitting the stage with all of her new music! The stage is really home for Her,” says Hope’s manager, Lynn Lumpkin.

Fans can expect a lot more music from this Las Vegas multi-award-winning recording artist, with her EP being released in the near future. Hope is currently in studios working on additional recordings for her EP.

About Hope:

Hope is an indie pop/ hip hop artist on the rise from Las Vegas, where she started recording at the age of 13. She immediately received a warm welcome from music lovers after her first release. In addition to Hope receiving her first Billboard and iTunes charting plaques in 2020 for her single “Try Me” from the album “The Lighthouse”, she has won a total of 21 independent music awards. For more information regarding Hope, please visit https://www.iamhopemusic.com

Lynn Lumpkin
JaHMa
+1 (702) 203-4959
email us here

Mamacita

You just read:

JaHMa Recording Artist, Hope, Releases her Mamacita Video

Distribution channels: Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.