Recording Artist Hope Finished Recording another Single for Upcoming EP
EINPresswire.com/ -- JaHMa would like to announce that indie artist Hope has finished recording a song titled “Drip” for her upcoming EP, which is on the way soon. The song is sure to give pleasure to the ears of her fans, music lovers, and more.
“It’s amazing that people appreciate her and I am looking forward to seeing where next year leads,” stated Lynn Lumpkin. “Hope loves to perform as if the stage feels like home to her, and it appears that the stage is also where Hope feels like her true self, and there is no other place she would rather be. I’m truly looking forward to seeing her continued journey accomplishments,” Lynn added.
About Hope:
Hope is an indie pop/ hip hop artist on the rise from Las Vegas, where she started recording at the age of 13. She immediately received a warm welcome from music lovers after her first release. In addition to Hope receiving her first Billboard and iTunes charting plaques in 2020 for her single “Try Me” from the album “The Lighthouse”, she has won a total of 21 independent music awards. For more information regarding Hope, please visit https://www.iamhopemusic.com
Lynn Lumpkin
