Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,930 in the last 365 days.

Recording Artist Hope Finished Recording another Single for Upcoming EP

The cover of the released single

Single Cover

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATE, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JaHMa would like to announce that indie artist Hope has finished recording a song titled “Drip” for her upcoming EP, which is on the way soon. The song is sure to give pleasure to the ears of her fans, music lovers, and more.

“It’s amazing that people appreciate her and I am looking forward to seeing where next year leads,” stated Lynn Lumpkin. “Hope loves to perform as if the stage feels like home to her, and it appears that the stage is also where Hope feels like her true self, and there is no other place she would rather be. I’m truly looking forward to seeing her continued journey accomplishments,” Lynn added.

About Hope:

Hope is an indie pop/ hip hop artist on the rise from Las Vegas, where she started recording at the age of 13. She immediately received a warm welcome from music lovers after her first release. In addition to Hope receiving her first Billboard and iTunes charting plaques in 2020 for her single “Try Me” from the album “The Lighthouse”, she has won a total of 21 independent music awards. For more information regarding Hope, please visit https://www.iamhopemusic.com

Lynn Lumpkin
JaHMa
+1 702-203-4959
email us here

You just read:

Recording Artist Hope Finished Recording another Single for Upcoming EP

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.