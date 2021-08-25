North East Barrack July 2021 DUI Arrest

August 25, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 752 traffic stops in July 2021, with 13 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for July:

Location Name Age City State (Conowingo) Nicole Katherine Temple 33 Conowingo MD (Conowingo) Alex Lionel Francis 29 Philadelphia PA (Elkton) Eugene Curtis York 48 Elkton MD (North East) Steven Roger Palmer 43 Elkton MD (Port Deposit) Paige Elaine Kline 25 Port Deposit MD (North East) Michaela Anne Sypolt 20 Port Deposit MD (Elkton) Courtney Lynn Barrett 42 Port Deposit MD (Conowingo) Edmund James Lund Jr. 25 Street MD (Rising Sun) Robert Anthony Drankiewicz 67 Rising Sun MD (Elkton) Robert Guy Roop Sr. 68 North East MD (Elkton) Kenneth Ray Andreas 34 Hamilton Township NJ

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.