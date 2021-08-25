North East Barrack July 2021 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 752 traffic stops in July 2021, with 13 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for July:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Conowingo)
|Nicole Katherine Temple
|33
|Conowingo
|MD
|(Conowingo)
|Alex Lionel Francis
|29
|Philadelphia
|PA
|(Elkton)
|Eugene Curtis York
|48
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Steven Roger Palmer
|43
|Elkton
|MD
|(Port Deposit)
|Paige Elaine Kline
|25
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(North East)
|Michaela Anne Sypolt
|20
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Courtney Lynn Barrett
|42
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(Conowingo)
|Edmund James Lund Jr.
|25
|Street
|MD
|(Rising Sun)
|Robert Anthony Drankiewicz
|67
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Robert Guy Roop Sr.
|68
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Kenneth Ray Andreas
|34
|Hamilton Township
|NJ
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.