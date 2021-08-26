Panacea Life Sciences Proudly Joins JACKS®/JMI Pet Supply at the AETA International Trade Show
For retailers considering carrying CBD, Panacea Life Sciences adds a new element to the long-established international showcase of equestrian industry products
...Panacea was the perfect fit as we expand our product offerings and step into the CBD category. We think CBD products for pets is going to become a successful new channel within our industry.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD company and their partner, the globally recognized manufacturer and wholesale distributor of equine and pet products, Jacks Inc./JMI Pet Supply (JACKS®), are exhibiting at the American Equestrian Trade Association (AETA) International Trade Show in Dallas, Texas August 24th through August 27th. The show is the premier global event showcasing equestrian industry products from leading manufacturers. Along with three other shows held each year, the Western & English Sales Association (WESA) creates the world’s largest marketplace of equestrian, western, and rural lifestyle brands under one roof.
— Dede Dean, Owner and CEO of JACKS
Attending the show since the late 80s, JACKS® has become a mainstay at the AETA International Trade Show, and their partnership with Panacea adds another dimension. CBD is a new and trending category that is making its way into pet stores, tack shops, groomers, and veterinarian offices who use JACKS® as their wholesale distributor. JACKS® is the main equine company, while JMI Pet Supply is its pet division.
Dede Dean, the daughter of Jack Balahtsis and owner and CEO of JACKS®, comments, “We’re here because in addition to nourishing current, long term relationships with customers, we enjoy meeting new leads and potential customers and introducing new product lines that we believe in. We like to partner with new vendors who have the same philosophies and business standards as us, and Panacea was the perfect fit as we expand our product offerings and step into the CBD category. We think CBD products for pets (and humans) is going to become a successful new channel within our industry.”
CBD is thought to interact with the body’s Endocannabinoid System (in both humans and animals) which has receptors that balance mood, impact pain perception, body temperature inflammation, and even neurological functions. The partnership is a strategic move for both companies as JACKS® recognizes the store and consumer-level need for natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals or products made with synthetics. Panacea’s PANA Pet® line of CBD products give JACKS® the opportunity to offer their loyal consumer base all the health benefits of CBD to aid in the overall wellness of animals as well as humans.
As Dana Waters, Panacea’s Director of Marketing, states, “We’re so excited to be at a this show with Dede and the team from JACKS®; it’s so nice to see first-hand how strong their customer relationships are, something we aim to emulate. This show is a great opportunity to reach out to retailers and small businesses to explain the growing value of CBD and the benefits it can provide.”
Panacea’s PANA Pet® line is made up of products developed with the help of veterinarians, and none of the products contain THC. The company provides a wide variety of products and continues to develop more in order address ailments in all types of animals. Shop Panacea’s premium CBD products on the JACKS website at jacksmfg.com, or on their own site at http://panacealife.com/product-category/pana-pet/, where you can also find human products.
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), acquired Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. on June 30, 2021. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. is a woman-owned company and leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and PANA Botanical Farms in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea products can be purchased online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally.
JACKS Inc. was founded in 1971 by Jack Balahtsis, a Greek immigrant who came to the United States to pursue “the America Dream”. Jack believed in hard work, honesty and providing exceptional service to every customer. Now celebrating 50 years of business, his children Steve Balahtsis and Dede Dean, are carrying on Jacks’ legacy, with assistance from third generation family as well. Steve’s son, Demetre, daughter Angel, and Dede’s daughter Gabrielle, are also involved in daily operations. Our word is our bond at Jacks, and our goal will always be to provide the highest quality products at competitive prices, shipped lightning fast.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend, "plan," "could," "potential," "is likely," "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the possibility that our partnership with JACKS is not successful due to friction which may arise between the parties, regulatory challenges and, the risk that due to insufficient sales or for other reasons JACKS discontinues selling Panacea’s products. Other risks are included in filings with the SEC made by Exactus, Inc., parent company of Panacea. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
