New Real Estate School Comes to Sarasota

Real Estate Couple in Sarasota Opens Real Estate School

SARASOTA , FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Real Estate Couple in Sarasota has just launched a new Real Estate Prelicensing School in Florida, SHORE Real Estate Academy. Real Estate Broker Associates and Educators Erick & Tracy Jones have a combined 25 years in the real estate industry. They have a taught prelicensing courses in another state for many years and are excited to bring their school to Florida. Shore Real Estate Academy combines the couple's extensive background in real estate with Dearborn's tried and true real estate curriculum. To learn more about their school www.floridarealestateclass.com



In addition to their pre-licensing education experience, the duo has an extensive background in real estate and leadership that includes the following.

Tracy Jones

-Closed over 1000 Transactions

-Managing Broker for a top office of the #1 Century 21 in the world

-Holds numerous designations including Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE), At Home With Diversity (AHWD), GRI Graduate Realtor Institute, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and E-PRO.

-Is a Buffini Certified Mentor

-Won a national award for Social Media

-Writer & Contributor to several national real estate columns

-FAA Licensed

-Real Trends America's Best

-RE/MAX Hall of Fame & Lifetime Achievement

Erick Jones

-Army Veteran

-Military Relocation Professional

-Veterans RE Benefits Provider

-FAA LIcensed

-Licensed Broker and Instructor