Sarasota Realtor Offers Virtual Showing Solutions to Help Buyers and Sellers During the Pandemic

Sarasota Real Estate Broker Tracy Jones

Realtor Tracy Jones has invested in technology to offer 3D virtual showings to buyers who are unable to tour in person due to travel and Covid 19 restrictions.

SARASOTA , FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Broker Tracy Jones operating in Sarasota serving the Gulf Coast area has invested in Matterport 3D camera technology that gives her the ability to offer 3 Dimensional virtual showings to buyers who are unable to travel due to Covid 19 restrictions or elevated health concerns. The exclusive service gives the best marketing exposure for homes in this Covid environment. She has an extensive social network that guarantees a sellers home will be showcased to a large community of local and International buyers. With a heavy focus around online marketing home buyers get to inspect the property through drones, 3D renderings, virtual tours, and video walk throughs. Our Team is passionate about real estate marketing and we are committed to elevating the standards clients expect from us.

Tracy Jones has been a licensed broker since 2003. She also hold licenses to teach the real estate prelicensing course and holds an FAA license to fly unmanned drones. She recently released a series of books aimed at helping homeowners prepare and get the most equity from their homes. She is a full time broker in Sarasota Florida. Her husband Erick Jones works along side her at RE/MAX Platinum. Erick Jones is a US Army Vet and former Sheriff Deputy with a heart for serving. With his experience in civil service, he has developed his problem-solving skills which serve their clients well in their real estate transactions. He holds a brokers license, real estate instructors license, FAA license, and is a military relocation specialist as well as a member of VREB Veterans Real Estate Benefits offering discounted services to qualifying Veterans.



Tracy's Qualifications include:

Graduate Realtor Institute

Certified Residential Specialist

Resort & Second Home Specialist

At Home With Diversity Certified

E-Pro Designated

Accredited Buyer’s Rep

Certified Home Luxury Marketing Specialist

Licensed Indiana Real Estate Educator

FAA Licensed pilot

RE/MAX Hall of Fame

RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement

2020, 2019, 2017 – Real Trends America’s Best List

2018, 2016 – Voted Favorite Realtor

2016 #1 IN MLS

2013 Graduate Realtor Leadership Academy

2019, 2018 Centurion

2018 Quality Service

2020 Voted Macaroni Kid Favorite Realtor