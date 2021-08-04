Sarasota Realtor Tracy Jones Earns Negotiation Credentials

Sarasota Real Estate Broker Tracy Jones

Sarasota Realtor Tracy Jones earns RENE Designation

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Jones, Real Estate Broker Associate in Sarasota Florida has completed the Real Estate Negotiation Expert 2 day course and has earned the RENE designation as well as membership into the Real Estate Business Institute.

In addition to RENE, Tracy has also recently earned GRI Graduate of Realtor Institute. The Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services by securing a strong educational foundation.

Buying property is a complex and stressful task. In fact, it's often the biggest single investment you will make in your lifetime. At the same time, real estate transactions have become increasingly complicated. New technology, laws, procedures and the increasing sophistication of buyers and sellers requires real estate practitioners to perform at an ever-increasing level of professionalism.

Tracy Jones is an 18 year Veteran in the real estate business and works full-time with her Broker Associate Husband Erick Jones at RE/MAX Platinum Realty in their Downtown Sarasota office.

Further Accolades Include

Graduate Realtor Institute

Certified Residential Specialist

Resort & Second Home Certified

At Home With Diversity Certified

E-Pro Designated

Accredited Buyer’s Rep

Certified Home Luxury Marketing Specialist

NAR's C2EX Commitment to Excellence

Licensed Indiana Real Estate Educator

FAA Licensed pilot

RE/MAX Hall of Fame

RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement

2020, 2019, 2017 – Real Trends America’s Best List