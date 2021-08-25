Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of K Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021, in the 300 block of K Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the victim was seated in their vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim brandishing weapons and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.