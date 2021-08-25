Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim inside of the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###