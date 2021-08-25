Angela Holtmeier Formally Sworn into Role

On July 19, 2021, Angela Holtmeier was formally sworn into her position as a Clerk Magistrate in the First Judicial District. The event took place in the Thayer County Courtroom, presided over by Judge Linda Bauer. State Court Administrator Corey Steel also attended, alongside a courtroom full of local officials, dignitaries, family, and friends.

“Angie comes to the court with 15 years’ experience as a legal assistant. That knowledge of court processes and pleadings and her passion for justice makes her an outstanding addition to our court family," noted Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly following the ceremony recognizing Angela’s authority and position with the courts.

As clerk magistrate, Holtmeier is the custodian of the court records and finances; she will also support judicial functions authorized by statute if assigned by the district judges. Holtmeier also operates as the County Court Media Coordinator, acting as a liaison between the judges and news outlets, allowing the flow of information while still ensuring a fair process for those appearing before the court.

Holtmeier joins the team of magistrates in the first judicial district, including Sheri Ullman, Gage County; Cassondra Buethe, Richardson County; LaRita Weber, Johnson and Pawnee Counties, Tammie Duensing, Jefferson County, Nancy Hall, Nemaha County; and, Joshua McDougall, Saline County.

She assumed the role on April 19, 2021, following the resignation of the previous clerk magistrate Vicki Jarchow. The swearing-in ceremony was delayed to adhere to pandemic-established health and safety guidelines.