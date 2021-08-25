DC Court of Appeals To Continue Remote Oral Arguments

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals will continue to hear oral arguments via videoconference until further notice, taking a conservative approach in light of pandemic conditions, practices in other local appellate courts, our ability to hear a full calendar of cases virtually, and positive stakeholder feedback on remote oral arguments.

For those in the legal profession who received a calendar notice or order for an in-person oral argument, the court will hear the argument via videoconference at the scheduled date and time. Court staff will email each and all effected parties with the link for the videoconference. Those impacted should ensure the DC Court of Appeals has the most current email address and phone number for those impacted. Those who are uncertain of their contact information that is currently on file with the DCCA are urged to check the e-filing system or call the Public Office at (202) 879-2700.

The participant protocol (PDF) provides technical guidance and best practices, and remote hearing sites (PDF) are available in the community for persons who need access to a computer or the Internet for their remote oral arguments. The Court will broadcast oral arguments live on the DC Court of Appeals YouTube channel..

The DC Court of Appeals feels this is the most prudent measure to take at this point due to the current health risks associated the Covid-19 delta variant while also ensuring that the DCCA can continue our work while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and those that we serve.