dinCloud Solutions – A Perfect Fit for Remote Work Needs

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dinCloud, a cloud services organization today mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a paradigm shift towards remote work. What previously used to be an exception has now become the new normal. Enterprises are now looking for mid to long term remote work platforms for their needs.

Most remote work solutions resurrected by enterprises in response to the pandemic were either loosely structured, or poorly secured. This made them a sitting duck for the cyber miscreants out there, who really exploited these vulnerabilities.

dinCloud is a leading Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in the industry, which has a wide range of remote work solutions that include Cloud Hosted Virtual Desktops, Hosted Virtual Servers and Hosted Virtual Databases.

We have established a global footprint of highly advanced data centers, ready to fulfill your remote work needs no matter where your employees may be located. The Work from Home (WFH) solutions by dinCloud are secure, reliable and readily scalable.

We ensure a robust security posture via multi layered controls that include Firewalls, Encryption, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Malware and Ransomware Protection, Two Factor Authentication (2FA), Web Content Filtering and Antivirus Software.

The reliability of our remote work solutions is derived from a robust failover mechanism, which immediately transfers your mission critical workloads to one of our next available data centers, in the event of any unforeseen disruption or contingency.

dinCloud’s Work from Home (WFH) solutions are backed by our state of the art data centers, which have ample capacity to make room for any surge in demand for our cloud storage, processing or compute in Real-Time.

When accessing our cloud infrastructure, your remote employees are free to use any endpoint device of their own preference, regardless of its native operating system (OS). A single employee is even allowed login from multiple devices.

All your enterprise data will be stored within the highly secure data centers of dinCloud. All the workloads will be processed over our cloud infrastructure and no data or processing will be done over individual employee devices.

Managing a large remote workforce is another challenge enterprises are facing these days. Our answer to this challenge is dinManage, which is our indigenous Cloud Orchestration and Management Portal.

This intuitive and user friendly portal gives you full visibility and control over your entire remote work environment from a single pane of glass. dinManage enables you to provision or de-provision your cloud resources on the fly, as and when your needs change.

In addition to all the above advantages, dinCloud’s Work from Home (WFH) solutions are very Cost Efficient. This is made possible via our fully transparent, Flat Rate Pricing Model. This will give you un-rivaled peace of mind, with no un-welcome surprises in your bill.

Remote work is a reality that is here to stay, in one form or the other. So, you need a robust Work from Home (WFH) platform in the form of dinCloud solutions. Even when you decide a return to the workplace, our solutions are equally suitable for that scenario as well.

About dinCloud:

dinCloud offers digital transformation services to organizations through its cloud platform. Each customer’s hosted private cloud offers Hosted Workspaces and Cloud Infrastructure that the customer controls. Services are available through dinCloud’s network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

