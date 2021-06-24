Flat Rate Pricing – No Surprises on Your Cloud Bill

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dinCloud, a leader in Virtual Workspaces and Cloud Services explains the importance of flat rate pricing and how it has proved to be a competitive edge for gaining customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Whenever you plan to move over to the Cloud as an enterprise, cutting costs is surely among one of the key objectives. What if you plan a transition to the cloud and down the road, you find that there are hidden costs that you never accounted for?

This is where at times, the pricing of Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and cloud powered solutions may get a bit tricky. If you are not sure up-front about what you would end up paying for a cloud service, the whole exercise may turn out to be futile.

At dinCloud, security and transparency have been our defining values. To achieve this end, dinCloud is perhaps one of the only, or very few public cloud providers that have an absolutely transparent pricing policy.

Instead, we are a step even further than transparent pricing. dinCloud offers a flat rate subscription based pricing model to its valuable cloud users. That’s not all, we assure you that there will be no hidden costs or un-welcome surprises in your cloud bill.

This flat rate pricing not only gives us a unique competitive edge in the cloud market, it also gives un-rivaled peace of mind to our valued users. In addition to flat rate pricing, our cloud services come free of other hidden costs as well.

Such hidden costs are generally sneaked in the form of migration fees or bandwidth charges on a recurring basis. At dinCloud however, we assure you that your cloud bill shall be free of any such un-welcome surprises.

What this means for you as an end user of our cloud solutions is that you would be in a position to make an objective comparison among the various options out there. When it comes to pricing, we are not only transparent, but also highly competitive.

In addition to flat rate pricing, dinCloud has a global footprint of state of the art data centers. We have multi-layered security deployed at various tiers of our cloud infrastructure, so your data and apps remain out of harm’s way.

We offer a wide array of cloud powered solutions such as Cloud Hosted Virtual Desktops (dinHVD), Cloud Hosted Virtual Servers, Cloud Hosted Virtual Databases and much more. Within each class of solutions, we offer multiple packages to suit your needs.

About dinCloud

dinCloud offers digital transformation services to organizations through its cloud platform. Each customer’s hosted private cloud offers Hosted Workspaces and Cloud Infrastructure that the customer controls. Services are available through dinCloud’s network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Organizations interested in business process outsourcing (BPO) can leverage Premier BPO to extend services from IT to other back office and front office functions as well.

Visit www.dinCloud.com, www.linkedin.com/company/dincloud, or follow @dinCloud on Twitter.