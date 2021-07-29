Cloud Infrastructure – A Powerful Blend of Productivity, Flexibility and Security

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dinCloud, a leader in Virtual Workspaces and Cloud Services stated that secure and robust cloud infrastructure is the key to success in 2021 and moving forward.

The cloud industry has rapidly evolved over the past few years, and dinCloud has been an integral part of this evolution process. dinCloud has pieced together its cloud infrastructure with productivity, flexibility and security as the core elements.

We offer a wide array of cloud solutions such as Hosted Workspaces, Servers and Databases in the Cloud. Our state of the art cloud infrastructure gives you secure and easy access to nearly limitless storage, compute and processing resources.

This flexibility that is inherent in dinCloud’s solutions make it ideally suited for remote work scenarios. With our cloud infrastructure powering your data and apps, your workforce would be productive from any location, whether it’s the office, home or elsewhere.

You can avail dinCloud’s infrastructure as a service, at a fraction of the costs incurred over on-premise alternatives. This benefit is further augmented with dinCloud’s flat rate pricing model, so there are no hidden costs or unwelcome surprises in your cloud bill.

With the end goal of offering a flexible cloud infrastructure, we at dinCloud use the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) by Nutanix. The Nutanix HCI empowers us to offer highly customized cloud services for your needs, a rarity in the case of most service providers.

By hosting your enterprise data, apps and processes over dinCloud’s infrastructure, you seamlessly transition from a CapEx cost model towards a purely OpEx model. You will be billed only for the cloud resources that you actually use, with full transparency.

In view of the recent spike in data breaches and ransomware attacks, enterprises are finding it nearly impossible to plug security gaps within on-premise environments. At dinCloud, you get multi layered security built into the service itself.

We rely on multiple means to secure your valuable data and apps that are hosted over our cloud infrastructure. We have virtual firewalls, encryption, ransomware and malware protection, endpoint security, user authentication and safe web browsing, to name a few.

Our global data centers comply with some of the best independent standards for security, which include HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53/FI, PCI DSS, SOC Type I and II, SS 507, SS 564 and TVRA. This gives you added peace of mind when choosing our cloud infrastructure.

Based on our global footprint of cloud data centers, our infrastructure provides unrivaled Business Continuity (BC) to your mission critical workloads. A robust Disaster Recovery (DR) is offered both as part of the core service, or as a standalone solution.

dinCloud’s infrastructure gives you the flexibility to choose a DR and BC plan that best suits your unique preferences, industry benchmarks or regulatory needs. As we head towards a Work from Anywhere (WFX) environment, you need a reliable partner like dinCloud.

About dinCloud:

dinCloud offers digital transformation services to organizations through its cloud platform. Each customer’s hosted private cloud offers Hosted Workspaces and Cloud Infrastructure that the customer controls. Services are available through dinCloud’s network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Organizations interested in business process outsourcing (BPO) can leverage Premier BPO to extend services from IT to other back office and front office functions as well.

Visit www.dinCloud.com, www.linkedin.com/company/dincloud, or follow @dinCloud on Twitter.