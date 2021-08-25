Switch from Low to High-Complexity Anesthesia Delivery Units Encourages Global Market Growth After COVID-19

The overall market will continue to experience increased competitive pressures as companies who previously offered the less expensive, low-complexity machines have expanded their product offerings.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global anesthesia delivery unit market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. As expected, the value of the global anesthesia delivery unit market decreased in 2020, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, iData forecasts that the global anesthesia delivery unit market is projected to recover and continue growing over the forecast period, primarily driven by technological innovation, and the movement towards more sophisticated machines.

According to iData's Global Market Report on Anesthesia Delivery Units, the global market was estimated at just over $557 million in 2020, a 16% decrease from the 2019 value. Furthermore, the market has begun to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to reach almost $786 million by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

The overall oxygen concentrator market includes high-complexity and low-complexity hospital operating room anesthesia delivery units. Over the forecast period, the high-complexity ADU market is expected to remain significantly larger than its low-complexity counterpart, as hospitals prefer to be able to have the capacity for more complex procedures. Both segments were negatively impacted in 2020, due to COVID-19 resulting in mass cancellations and postponements of surgeries. However, once these effects subside, the market is expected to return to its previous trend of steady growth rates, with the high-complexity market gaining more market share.

Among the many competitors within these markets, GE Healthcare, Dräger Medical, and Mindray are the global leaders followed by Getinge and Medec. Löwenstein Medical is trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the global market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

