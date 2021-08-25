Cox provides update on Afghani refugees coming to Utah

August 25, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 25, 2021) — Last week Gov. Spencer J. Cox sent a letter to President Biden expressing Utah’s willingness to accept Afghani refugees. The result has been an outpouring of support from Utahns to step up and assist. While the number of Afghani evacuees that may come to Utah remains unknown, Gov. Cox has provided the following statement on what we know so far:

“When tragedy occurs somewhere on the other side of the world, Utahns are always quick to show concern and willingness to help out. My office has received countless calls and emails from individuals, families, businesses and organizations offering to do something to support the efforts to bring Afghani refugees to Utah. We still do not know how many and how soon Utah may start receiving Afghani refugees, but we want to be prepared for when they do start arriving.

“What we do know is that any refugee from Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world who comes to Utah will be coordinated through the state’s Refugee Services Office and our two federally contracted local refugee resettlement agencies: Catholic Community Services and the International Rescue Committee.”

The U.S. Department of State is in the process of establishing pathways for the resettlement of Afghani refugees in the United States.

The U.S. is evacuating Afghanis who have a qualifying relationship with the U.S. They are all flying into the Dulles, Virginia, airport and being redirected to three military bases: Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

In this population there may be anywhere from 600-850 full SIVs (Special Immigrant Visa holders). These groups are assured resettlement in the U.S. and can go to the final resettlement sites and access full refugee benefits.

A second group of refugees was in the middle of completing their SIV processing. This group will be taken to the military bases to complete their processing. They will also be sent off to their final resettlement sites and can access full refugee benefits.

The third group of refugees is being called parolees. They will also be taken to the military base to be processed. This group will be able to apply for asylum and that process currently takes about two years, though there are discussions to speed up the process. They will be eligible to work. The State Department is also offering this population Reception and Placement (R&P) support which can cover costs including housing for up to 90 days. After that time they are not eligible for other benefits.

All of these groups coming from Afghanistan have been allies, aids and, in many cases, put their lives on the line to protect American troops.

SIVs are able to choose to resettle in places where they have U.S ties. California has about 40 percent of current SIVs. Utah is currently not on the State Department’s list of states where SIVs can relocate to.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Catholic Community Services (CCS) are the state’s resettlement agencies. Any refugees coming to Utah will be resettled by one of these agencies.

While we don’t know how many Afghani refugees to expect at this time, there are refugees coming to Utah from across the world. Each brings their own story of struggle and the need to find a new home and build a future in Utah. Donating goods, money and time are all ways to help refugees.

One of the critical needs for refugees, as with many Utahns across the state, is access to affordable housing.

For general info about the State of Utah’s refugee resettlement program, visit the Refugee Services Office (RSO) at jobs.utah.gov/refugees.

To help with current needs, including housing, as well as ongoing refugee resettlement, please support Utah’s resettlement agencies: International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/announcement/how-help-our-afghan-neighbors-utah Catholic Community Services: https://ccsutah.org/news/item/262-how-y The two resettlement agencies, IRC and CCS, provide initial resettlement services to newly arrived refugees, including picking them up at the airport, providing housing, furniture and food, initial orientation and additional services. Their support is ongoing for the first two months. They will also be the agencies receiving any Afghani SIVs or parolees. The Refugee Services Office (RSO) through the state of Utah provides funding for case management support for up to 2 years, which is provided by IRC and CCS. Refugees can access services funded through the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR in the Office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services). RSO manages the distribution of funding, which pays English language learning, support to schools, youth mentoring and medical support. RSO also offers refugees access to training and education, employment and career assistance, support for refugee community organizations, a gathering place at the Utah Refugee Center and licensed clinical social workers for ongoing mental health assistance. The Utah Refugee Center also provides walk-in support for any services refugees might need.



