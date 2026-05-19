MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to join state and federal fire officials for Wildland Fire Operations Center ribbon-cutting, wildfire season briefing

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join state and federal fire officials on Wednesday, May 20, for a ribbon-cutting at the new State of Utah Wildland Fire Operations Center and a briefing on Utah’s wildfire outlook heading into the summer season.

With Utah experiencing unusually dry and warm conditions, officials will urge Utahns and visitors to use extra caution during outdoor activities and take steps to prevent human-caused wildfires.

When:

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

10:00 a.m.

Where:

State of Utah Wildland Fire Operations Center

3522 S. 700 W.

South Salt Lake, Utah

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Joel Ferry, commissioner, Utah Department of Natural Resources

Jamie Barnes, director/state forester, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Brett Ostler, state fire management officer, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Federal and regional wildfire partners