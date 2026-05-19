Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,640 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to join state and federal fire officials for Wildland Fire Operations Center ribbon-cutting, wildfire season briefing

What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join state and federal fire officials on Wednesday, May 20, for a ribbon-cutting at the new State of Utah Wildland Fire Operations Center and a briefing on Utah’s wildfire outlook heading into the summer season.

With Utah experiencing unusually dry and warm conditions, officials will urge Utahns and visitors to use extra caution during outdoor activities and take steps to prevent human-caused wildfires.

When:
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
10:00 a.m.

Where:
State of Utah Wildland Fire Operations Center
3522 S. 700 W.
South Salt Lake, Utah

Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Joel Ferry, commissioner, Utah Department of Natural Resources
Jamie Barnes, director/state forester, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands
Brett Ostler, state fire management officer, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands
Federal and regional wildfire partners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to join state and federal fire officials for Wildland Fire Operations Center ribbon-cutting, wildfire season briefing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.