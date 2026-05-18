Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: May 18 – May 22, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, May 18
9:00 a.m. Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity team service project
Location: Tooele
Media Access
6:00 p.m. Host America 250 neighborhood potluck
Location: West Bountiful
Tuesday, May 19
9:00 a.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year ceremony
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Gene Shawcroft, Chair, Colorado River Authority of Utah and Joel Ferry, Commissioner, Utah Department of Natural Resources
Location: Virtual
2:55 p.m. Meet with newly elected legislators
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, May 20
9:15 a.m. Recognize Vantage project team for HR and payroll system launch
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
12:35 p.m. Speak at Western Governors’ Association (WGA) workshop
Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City
1:45 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Corrections leadership and tour IRIS Center
Location: UDC Administration Building, Draper
5:10 p.m. Mountain West Geothermal Consortium Kickoff Press Conference
Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City
Media Access
5:45 p.m. Attend WGA Initiative Workshop reception
Location: Salt Lake City
6:05 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: North Capitol Building, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, May 21
10:00 a.m. Speak at Unite in Advance Philanthropy Coalition meeting
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. Speak at GOED statewide economic development event
Location: North Capitol Building Conference Center
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Jay Fox, executive director of the Utah Transit Authority
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:50 p.m. Meet with apprenticeship stakeholders
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:10 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Home Builders Association meeting
Location: Conference Room, North Capitol Building
7:00 p.m. Speak at Abundance Institute Gala
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
Friday, May 22
8:30 a.m. Host fireside chat with Ho Nieh, Chairman, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
9:15 a.m. Host fireside chat with Chris Wright, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
11:00 a.m. Moderate “Frontier Tech for Frontier Energy” panel
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
12:55 p.m. Host fireside chat with Lee Zeldin, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 18 – May 22, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, May 18
11:00 a.m. Speak at Landmark High School Graduation
Location: 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork
Media Access
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Consul General of Greece
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office executive staff
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office election and administrative directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Attend America 250 neighborhood potluck
Location: West Bountiful
Tuesday, May 19
9:00 a.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity team service project
Location: Park City, Utah
Media Access
2:55 p.m. Meet with newly elected legislators
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, May 20
1:00 p.m. Chair Constitutional Defense Council meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, May 21
1:30 p.m. Attend GOED statewide economic development event
Location: North Capitol Building Conference Center
2:50 p.m. Meet with apprenticeship stakeholders
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
7:00 p.m. Attend Abundance Institute Gala
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
Friday, May 22
9:00 a.m. Attend Operation Gigawatt Summit
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
1:30 p.m. Participate in Operation Gigawatt Summit panel discussion: Winning Public Trust in the New Nuclear Age
Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City
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