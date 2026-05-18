Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: May 18 – May 22, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, May 18

9:00 a.m. Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity team service project

Location: Tooele

Media Access

6:00 p.m. Host America 250 neighborhood potluck

Location: West Bountiful

Tuesday, May 19

9:00 a.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year ceremony

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Gene Shawcroft, Chair, Colorado River Authority of Utah and Joel Ferry, Commissioner, Utah Department of Natural Resources

Location: Virtual

2:55 p.m. Meet with newly elected legislators

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



Wednesday, May 20

9:15 a.m. Recognize Vantage project team for HR and payroll system launch

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

12:35 p.m. Speak at Western Governors’ Association (WGA) workshop

Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City

1:45 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Corrections leadership and tour IRIS Center

Location: UDC Administration Building, Draper

5:10 p.m. Mountain West Geothermal Consortium Kickoff Press Conference

Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, Salt Lake City

Media Access

5:45 p.m. Attend WGA Initiative Workshop reception

Location: Salt Lake City

6:05 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: North Capitol Building, Utah State Capitol



Thursday, May 21

10:00 a.m. Speak at Unite in Advance Philanthropy Coalition meeting

Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Speak at GOED statewide economic development event

Location: North Capitol Building Conference Center

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Jay Fox, executive director of the Utah Transit Authority

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:50 p.m. Meet with apprenticeship stakeholders

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:10 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Home Builders Association meeting

Location: Conference Room, North Capitol Building

7:00 p.m. Speak at Abundance Institute Gala

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City



Friday, May 22

8:30 a.m. Host fireside chat with Ho Nieh, Chairman, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City

9:15 a.m. Host fireside chat with Chris Wright, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City

11:00 a.m. Moderate “Frontier Tech for Frontier Energy” panel

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City

12:55 p.m. Host fireside chat with Lee Zeldin, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 18 – May 22, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, May 18

11:00 a.m. Speak at Landmark High School Graduation

Location: 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Consul General of Greece

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office executive staff

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office election and administrative directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Attend America 250 neighborhood potluck

Location: West Bountiful

Tuesday, May 19

9:00 a.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity team service project

Location: Park City, Utah

Media Access

2:55 p.m. Meet with newly elected legislators

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Hold Supreme Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



Wednesday, May 20

1:00 p.m. Chair Constitutional Defense Council meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol



Thursday, May 21

1:30 p.m. Attend GOED statewide economic development event

Location: North Capitol Building Conference Center

2:50 p.m. Meet with apprenticeship stakeholders

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. Attend Abundance Institute Gala

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City



Friday, May 22

9:00 a.m. Attend Operation Gigawatt Summit

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City

1:30 p.m. Participate in Operation Gigawatt Summit panel discussion: Winning Public Trust in the New Nuclear Age

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Park City