Gov. Cox to hold drought and water supply briefing
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join state, local and regional water leaders to provide an update on Utah’s drought conditions and water supply outlook heading into the summer months.
Following record warm winter conditions and historically low snowpack, officials will discuss current reservoir storage, regional impacts and actions Utahns can take now to conserve water.
When:
Thursday, May 21, 2026
9:00 a.m.
Where:
Little Dell Reservoir north parking lot (Map)
From Salt Lake City, take I-80 east to exit 134 toward East Canyon. Follow UT-65 to the upper parking lot.
Who:
Spencer J. Cox, Governor of Utah
Joel Ferry, Commissioner, Utah Department of Natural Resources
Joel Williams, Director, Utah Division of Water Resources
Tage Flint, Executive Director, Utah Water Ways
Laura Briefer, Director, Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities
Representatives from other state agencies and regional water conservancy districts
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