Gov. Cox to hold drought and water supply briefing

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join state, local and regional water leaders to provide an update on Utah’s drought conditions and water supply outlook heading into the summer months.

Following record warm winter conditions and historically low snowpack, officials will discuss current reservoir storage, regional impacts and actions Utahns can take now to conserve water.

When:

Thursday, May 21, 2026

9:00 a.m.

Where:

Little Dell Reservoir north parking lot (Map)

From Salt Lake City, take I-80 east to exit 134 toward East Canyon. Follow UT-65 to the upper parking lot.

Who:

Spencer J. Cox, Governor of Utah

Joel Ferry, Commissioner, Utah Department of Natural Resources

Joel Williams, Director, Utah Division of Water Resources

Tage Flint, Executive Director, Utah Water Ways

Laura Briefer, Director, Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities

Representatives from other state agencies and regional water conservancy districts