IPS Packaging & Automation: A Long History of Exceeding Expectations

FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation ( www.ipack.com ) has proudly partnered with companies around the nation to not only meet their packaging solution needs, but to greatly exceed them. 2021 marks the packaging supply and equipment distributor’s 45th year in business and the company is excited to highlight some of the recent work it has done to go above and beyond for its customers.One such prominent example of this was through IPS Packaging & Automation’s efforts to assist in creating a packaging solution for COVID-19 vaccines. When a local customer went looking for the best method to keep these important pharmaceuticals safe during transit, they knew they could trust and rely on their highly-experienced account manager at IPS Packaging & Automation, Jennifer Sally.Sally knew just how important it was to ensure that the ideal packaging solution was found. When discussing the situation, she notes “At IPS Packaging & Automation, all of our account managers know how essential it is to guarantee that the right answer is found for every customer, whether that’s rightsizing a corrugated box for a new product or helping design a custom automated packaging equipment line for their warehouse. In this case, I knew the stakes were even higher than usual and could truly be the difference between life and death. I quickly began work with the engineering team at IPS and external packaging partners in order to help source the right supplies that met all specs for cold chain packaging, as well as to assist in the design of materials to ensure the package worked correctly as one cohesive unit.”This was a huge accomplishment not just for IPS Packaging & Automation, but for their customer as well. But don’t think the company only goes above and beyond for medical and pharmaceutical needs — the team of account managers, packaging engineers automation specialists , and more work diligently every single day for every customer across all industries. Sometimes that means assisting a car tire manufacturer in finding the right strapping to hold their products together and other times that might mean helping a pet food company set up a series of conveyors, stretch wrappers, and palletizers to make sure their treats get out the door safely.IPS Packaging & Automation is proud of their 45-year history of doing whatever it takes to make sure their customers receive the packaging solutions they need. The company invites anyone currently seeking a high-quality, effective packaging partnership to contact them today.