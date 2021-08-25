Xicato Wins Two Coveted Sapphire Awards
Innovation is Recognized by Industry Leading Awards Program
It’s refreshing to view the latest product innovation and technological advancements as a result of the leadership of CEO Amir Zoufonoun. I expect to see even bigger things in the near future.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear lighting, is proud to announce that two of Xicato's lighting and controls solutions have won the highly coveted Sapphire Awards by LEDs Magazine. The Sapphire Awards is an esteemed awards program in the LED and solid-state lighting (SSL) sectors honoring innovation in enabling technologies and elegance-of-design in finished lighting products.
“Xicato has really pivoted in the last few years to pave the way as a leader in the smart building space,” said Maury Wright, Chief Editor of LEDs Magazine. “It’s refreshing to view the latest product innovation and technological advancements as a result of the leadership of Xicato’s CEO Amir Zoufonoun. I expect to see even bigger things from Xicato in the near future.”
"We deeply appreciate the recognition by LEDs Magazine, the judges and our industry peers,” says April Mitchell, Xicato's VP of Marketing. “These prestigious Sapphire awards validate the hard work and dedication our team puts into every product design. We now have greater inspiration to define the future of smart buildings with our lighting and controls solutions."
Xicato Smart Controls - Sapphire Winner for Smart and Connected SSL Enabling Systems
Xicato’s Bluetooth Mesh lighting controls are designed to provide a superior range of control and monitoring and to reduce the implementation and maintenance costs at any site. Tens of thousands of nodes can share a single, highly secure network, and across tens of thousands of networks.
Interoperable and Scalable
Buildings are IoT epicenters with a variety of protocols in use from Bluetooth to Zigbee. They are the foundation for everything from building management systems to open communications networks. Xicato's Controls are designed for interoperability and scalability. As a result, our lighting controls work with a broad range of lighting, network, and management systems throughout a building and across entire sites.
Faster, Simpler, Cost Effective
Xicato’s Bluetooth Mesh lighting controls can be installed and commissioned in hours or days, rather than weeks or months. Without expensive wires, hubs, or dedicated control gear, commissioning can take place without disrupting people. Fast, responsive performance and powerful features such as groups, scenes, schedules, and sensor control are easily within reach, even for smaller shops and spaces.
Reliable by Design
Eliminating wires, connectors, hubs, and central controllers reduce the possibility of failure which could take down the entire system. Xicato’s distributed Bluetooth lighting controls ensure that there is no single point of failure. Lights can be individually programmed to respond to manual commands or time of day, but the power of Xicato’s lighting controls are fully revealed when switches and schedules are combined with occupancy (motion) and ambient light (lux) sensors. Automation provides the ability to minimize energy consumption, meet government regulations, operating budgets, and to create a comfortable, convenient environment for people.
Xicato Intelligent Module (XIM) - Sapphire Winner for Modular LED Light Engines
The XIM is a compact, integrated LED lighting module designed to fit a wide variety of downlight and spot fixtures, and to simplify the design and assembly of controllable LED luminaires. The extremely high quality, integrated XIM driver dims more smoothly and deeply than high-end standalone LED drivers. Combined with Xicato's industry leading color quality, consistency and application-optimized light spectra, the award-winning XIM provides simply the most beautiful lit effect. Over its broad dimming range, XIM exceeds the highest international standards for avoiding health effects related to flicker - it is the only LED solution to achieve this. Another standout feature is the 10-year warranty on color consistency and lumen maintenance.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
