Italian Americans Gain Unprecedented Support from Italy in Defending Columbus and Italian American Civil Rights
Italian Parliament, City of Genoa, Birthplace of Columbus, and other Italian Cities Make it OfficialBLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, is reporting that efforts to defend Columbus and Italian American civil rights has gained unprecedented support from Italy. Official resolutions have been unanimously passed by the Italian Parliament, the city of Genoa, birthplace of Columbus, other cities and more expected to join the cause.
After the Italian Parliament recently passed a resolution to join with Italian Americans in their defense of Christopher Columbus, a motion was unanimously passed by the City of Genoa confirming its support, especially as the birthplace of Columbus. The motion stated, in part, “(These attacks are) not only an attack on the figure of Christopher Columbus or on the Italian Community, but an attack on the whole of Western civilization which developed on the American continent on 12 October 1492 with the discovery of the new world.... (this motion is) to show solidarity and closeness to all Italians and Americans of Italian origin in the face of attempts to criminalize and humiliate their own history and culture…”
Concurrent with the Genoa motion, La Spezia, the second largest city in the Liguria region after Genoa, confirmed its unwavering support of Columbus and the civil rights of Americans of Italian descent in honoring the Admiral of the Sea. Other cities have also joined by passing similar resolutions, including Diano Marina and Ceriano Leghetto, with more expected.
IAOVC has forged an alliance with Angelo Sinisi, leader of an organization in Italy, Hands Off Christopher Columbus, who is instrumental in organizing awareness of the need to defend Columbus in America. Sinisi stated, “We are honored to now have this collaboration between Italy and the US in defending Columbus. We have seen a process of historical removal of Christopher Columbus, our hero and fellow citizen. For years there has been a smear campaign that distorts history and accuses the Genovese navigator of every conceivable wickedness. All this misinformation has led to the violent destruction of statues and the Columbus holiday in America. We join with Americans of Italian heritage in their efforts to preserve Columbus and their civil rights.”
“I am so pleased and appreciative that we now have the Italian Parliament, Columbus’s city of birth, Genoa, La Spezia and other cities, supporting our efforts to defend Columbus,” stated Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC. “Columbus journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean to join the continents. Now we have a bridge across that same ocean to join Italy and America to defend the great navigator.”
Andre DiMino, IAOVC Executive Board Member stated, “We are honored to be collaborating with Angelo Sinisi and his organization in Italy for our common goal of reversing the falsehoods and distorted facts about Columbus. We must educate all on the verifiable facts and the true legacy of one of the most important people in world history. It is great to now have the people of Italy reinforce our position that attacking Columbus is an attack on our Italian American civil rights.”
A prominent Italian figure has also joined this important effort. Carlo Fidanza, Italian Member of the European Parliament and head of foreign affairs for Fratelli d’Italia, currently the largest Italian party added, “We strongly support the fight of our Italian American friends defending our common history and roots. We consider cancel culture as a real danger for our civilization, deleting memory and respect for every part of our society.”
A recent contributing support from Italy occurred when IAOVC was bestowed with the “Columbus International Award” presented by Fondazione Italy’s President Massimiliano Ferrara. A virtual award ceremony, tracing the voyages of the Genovese explorer, was held by Fondazione Italy to reinforce Columbus’ crucial impact on world history. IAOVC was nominated for the award by Josephine Maietta, president of the Association of Italian American Educators.
Columbus is an iconic symbol for Italian Americans whose ancestors fled horrible treatment and abject poverty in their homeland. Columbus statues, monuments and parades brought dignity during a period when they suffered rampant racism, discrimination and marginalization in America. For generations Columbus has come to symbolize Italian American’s ancestors' perseverance in the face of mass discrimination and the largest one-day lynching of innocent Italian Americans in New Orleans. Columbus Day and Columbus statues and monuments were an apology for the many injustices levied on Italian Americans throughout history. “The symbol of pride and atonement to Italian Americans should remain intact for generations to come as a well-deserved 'thanks' for the long-lasting contributions of Italian Americans to America,” commented DiMino.
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest contains informative and educational Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.
