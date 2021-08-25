BlueVolt Featured on the INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List
Inc. Magazine Includes BlueVolt on the Fastest-Growing Companies List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 142.6%
The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that BlueVolt, a channel marketing and LMS solution provider, gained their first national exposure as number 2,794 on its annual Inc. 5000 list which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America.
— Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.
The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful private companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. It measures growth between 2017 and 2020, when BlueVolt’s revenue grew by approximately 142.6 percent.
The companies ranked on Inc. 5000 are not only competitive within their respective markets, but they have also proven especially resilient and adaptable, given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. “We are honored to be included on the exclusive Inc. 5000 list and recognized as one of the private U.S. companies that thrived during a highly challenging economic period,” says Vice President of BlueVolt, Gaven Singh. “We are grateful to our customers for helping us to receive this first-time recognition.”
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Scott Omelianuk. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
BlueVolt won the bronze Brandon Hall Group award in 2020 for Excellence in Technology, as well as multiple G2 awards in 2021, including High Performer Enterprise and Best Meets Requirements Enterprise.
BlueVolt offers a product training LMS platform with a robust partner network of more than 5,000 manufacturers, distributors, buying groups, and associations. Inside the network, partners promote and share up-to-date product knowledge direct from the source. Customers nurture business relationships as they extend their reach and educate partners about their brands.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
###
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
About BlueVolt
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Portland, OR, BlueVolt is a pioneer in the eLearning industry. BlueVolt’s solutions help a wide range of organizations increase sales, build brand awareness, and enhance team member knowledge. Along with its learning management system (LMS) and channel learning and readiness (CLR) SaaS platform, the company offers a range of client-focused services, including course and curriculum development, strategic support, business intelligence, and unique channel-training innovations.
Gavendra Singh
BlueVolt
+1 503-223-2583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn