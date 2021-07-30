BLUEVOLT NAMED 2021 SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SaaS) AWARDS FINALIST
BlueVolt: Best Saas Product for Learning Management & Training
International Software Awards Program Announces Final Contenders
It is an honor to be a SaaS Awards finalist, which recognizes our team’s excellence and innovation in developing SaaS technologies.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueVolt, a channel marketing and LMS solution provider, is a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category for Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training.
— Benjamin Ertischek, President of BlueVolt
Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepted hundreds of entries worldwide from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.
Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said, “Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. The shortlisted candidates announced today represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly funded disruptors or established names.”
BlueVolt won the bronze Brandon Hall Group award in 2020 for Excellence in Technology as well as multiple G2 awards in 2021, including High Performer Enterprise and Best Meets Requirements Enterprise. BlueVolt offers a product training LMS platform with a robust partner network of more than 5,000 manufacturers, distributors, buying groups, and associations. Inside the network, partners promote and share up-to-date product knowledge direct from the source. Customers nurture business relationships as they extend their reach and educate partners about their brands.
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/.
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
About BlueVolt
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Portland, OR, BlueVolt is a pioneer in the eLearning industry. BlueVolt’s solutions help a wide range of organizations increase sales, build brand awareness, and enhance team member knowledge. Along with its learning management system (LMS) and channel learning and readiness (CLR) SaaS platform, the company offers a range of client-focused services, including course and curriculum development, strategic support, business intelligence, and unique channel-training innovations. www.bluevolt.com
