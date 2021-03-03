BlueVolt Joins ETIM North America
BlueVolt, a pioneer in the online eLearning industry and a top-ranking learning and marketing platform provider, joined ETIM North America (NA)
We pioneered Channel Learning for the electrical industry, and we see the ETIM model as the way to bring the whole community together to become digitized.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2003, BlueVolt has helped organizations and their partners build knowledge and drive growth. Their platform supports a wide range of organizations, including manufacturers, distributors, buying groups, associations, retailers, and more. BlueVolt’s solutions empower businesses to increase sales, build brand awareness, and enhance team member knowledge.
— Gaven Singh, Vice President of BlueVolt
BlueVolt believes relationships matter and that people desire to grow their skills. When that happens, companies also grow, and communities thrive. According to Gaven Singh, BlueVolt’s Vice President, “This is why we wanted to become a member of ETIM North America. We pioneered Channel Learning for the electrical industry, and we see the ETIM model as the way to bring the whole community together to become digitized. ETIM can be incorporated into our product training modules to simplify the learning process by standardizing the product data language.”
The BlueVolt Sharing Center hosts more than half a million product training courses, and that number grows every year. Implementing ETIM’s standardized tagging system enables BlueVolt to ensure that customers see all of their course options. Speaking of customers, BlueVolt already works with ETIM NA members, such as IMARK Electrical, Summit Electric Supply, McNaughton-McKay, NEMRA, and Eaton, to name a few.
ETIM North America’s Executive Director, Mary Shaw, shared that, “We’re excited to have BlueVolt join us. Through their advocacy and utilization of the model and extensive customer base, we can extend our reach to companies both inside and outside the electrical industry. Further, we’ll be able to utilize the platform to support ETIM North America communication and education.”
ETIM’s digital product classification system, supported by regional chapters in 24 countries, will generate supply chain efficiency, facilitate downstream computer-to-computer communication, and enhance eCommerce capabilities for manufacturers and distributors.
The ETIM NA association’s vision is to support the adoption and utilization of the machine-readable standards throughout the electrical ecosystem, enabling efficient transference of product information across technology platforms.
To learn more about ETIM North America, its Product Expert Groups, and how you can participate, visit www.etim-na.org or contact Mary Shaw at mary@etim-na.org.
About BlueVolt
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Portland, OR, BlueVolt is a pioneer in the eLearning industry. BlueVolt’s solutions help a wide range of organizations increase sales, build brand awareness, and enhance team member knowledge. Along with its learning management system and channel learning and readiness (CLR) SaaS platform, the company offers a range of client-focused services, including course and curriculum development, strategic support, business intelligence, and unique channel-training innovations.
