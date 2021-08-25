COVID-19 Daily Update 8-25-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 25, 2021, there have been 3,315,393 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 181,906 total cases and 3,036 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Lincoln County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 89-year old male from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year old female from Upshur County, and a 66-year old female from Pocahontas County.

Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Monongalia County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,808), Berkeley (14,127), Boone (2,349), Braxton (1,148), Brooke (2,368), Cabell (10,075), Calhoun (442), Clay (632), Doddridge (688), Fayette (3,992), Gilmer (970), Grant (1,388), Greenbrier (3,150), Hampshire (2,080), Hancock (2,992), Hardy (1,693), Harrison (6,833), Jackson (2,479), Jefferson (5,168), Kanawha (17,035), Lewis (1,622), Lincoln (1,792), Logan (3,623), Marion (5,107), Marshall (3,957), Mason (2,362), McDowell (1,847), Mercer (5,779), Mineral (3,187), Mingo (3,048), Monongalia (10,020), Monroe (1,383), Morgan (1,409), Nicholas (2,151), Ohio (4,752), Pendleton (773), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (766), Preston (3,137), Putnam (5,936), Raleigh (7,874), Randolph (3,334), Ritchie (825), Roane (780), Summers (940), Taylor (1,467),Tucker (617), Tyler (864), Upshur (2,459), Wayne (3,620), Webster (687), Wetzel (1,678), Wirt (504), Wood (8,781), Wyoming (2,386).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the secondvaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Clay, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Clay County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV