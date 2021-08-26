Bravus Gets a Refresh: Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Rolls Out New Logo, Can Design, and Brand Messaging

The new Bravus logo captures the new direction of the brand which is bright, fun & exciting. Bravus Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Core Lineup Enjoy a refreshing Bravus non-alcoholic Blonde Ale by the lake

New Look, Same Great Award-Winning Taste—Perfect for Consumers Who are Thirsty Any Time

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravus, America's first brewery dedicated solely to the production of premium non-alcoholic craft beer, has announced that the brand has undergone an exciting refresh, complete with a revamped logo; new bold, colorful can design; and brand messaging that captures the ever-changing landscape in the non-alcoholic market.

The brand’s new tagline, ‘Any time is a good time for a Bravus,’ encourages consumers to think outside those typical beer-only moments and look to Bravus as a refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day—from breakfast to bedtime. Bravus new logo leaves out “Brewing Company” to reflect some new, non-beer beverages the brand will be rolling out this year. Bravus’ updated can design was created to provide a more eye-catching look that is fresh and modern—attracting both traditional and non-traditional craft beer drinkers. The one thing that will not change is the award-winning taste of its core and limited release styles.

“I am excited about this new chapter for Bravus, as it will further our all-inclusive brand mission of letting beer lovers know that when it comes to Bravus, there are no rules with our refreshing beverage brand,” stated Philip Brandes, Founder of Bravus. “So, go ahead and serve up Oatmeal Stout with eggs, or settle down with an IPA before bedtime. Our goal is to have Bravus be an effortless and pleasurable part of their everyday lifestyle.”

This year, Bravus will also release more limited styles, branded schwag, glasses, special tasting events, a membership program, and the exciting launch of its new tap room.

Crafted in Anaheim, California, Bravus brews a wide variety of premium non-alcoholic craft beers to satisfy just about every beer lover and those thirsty to try something new. The .5% ABV beers are 100% vegan, dairy, gluten-reduced, and contain approximately 100 calories per 12-ounce can. Bravus's core line-up of beers includes a West Coast-inspired IPA, Oatmeal Stout, Amber Ale, and Blonde Ale; current seasonal releases include a Blood Orange IPAPeanut Butter Stout, Raspberry Gose, and a Breakfast Stout.

About Bravus

Founded in 2015, Bravus is North America's first brewery solely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beer. Thanks to a proprietary brewing process, award-winning Bravus creates craft beer styles that taste exactly like their alcoholic counterparts. For more information about Bravus, please visit www.bravus.com.

