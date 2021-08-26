Bidding Has Begun at the Online Public Auction of the Complete Zilkha Pellet Mill for the Biomass Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES has been appointed to hold an Online Public Auction of the entire ZILKHA Pellet Mill Facility, consisting of over 880 Lots, pursuant to an order by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the southern state of Alabama, Case 21-20043.
Along with the Machinery and Equipment, hundreds of tons of Finished Product are also now available for Auction. Featured items include two (2) Complete Lines; Truck Loadout; River Barge Loading; Andritz Pellet Mills; Scrubbers; Pellet Dryers; Drag Conveyors; Bucket Elevators; Hammer Mills; Air Compressors; Pumps; Transformers; Substations; Cyclones; Magnets and much more. Inspection is by Appointment Only.
Of note, the Alabama Mill produced over 240,000 metric tons of Black Pellets per year. The ZILKHA Black Pellet represents a revolutionary advancement in the pellet industry. Black Pellets are additive-free and water-resistant, durable, energy-dense and an ideal replacement for coal. ZILKHA Biomass Pellets serve multiple markets including the fossil fuel energy market.
SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES of St. Louis, Missouri, is a recognized administrator of all kinds of processing and manufacturing equipment focusing on Negotiated Sales, Auctions and Liquidations across the United States and abroad. Founded by Bruce Schneider in 1993, his distinct mission was to assist companies to liquidate their surplus assets including both equipment and real estate. From a single piece of equipment to an entire facility, including real estate, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES is a proven leader in asset liquidation by providing experience, integrity, transparency and always, a professional commitment. Since 1993, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES has successfully extended its reach throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe.
For more information, please contact Dan Rosenthal at 314-863-7711 or danr@schneiderind.com or visit schneiderind.com to view our upcoming sales.
View auction details: https://www.schneiderind.com/auction/zilkha-pellet-mill/
Dan
Along with the Machinery and Equipment, hundreds of tons of Finished Product are also now available for Auction. Featured items include two (2) Complete Lines; Truck Loadout; River Barge Loading; Andritz Pellet Mills; Scrubbers; Pellet Dryers; Drag Conveyors; Bucket Elevators; Hammer Mills; Air Compressors; Pumps; Transformers; Substations; Cyclones; Magnets and much more. Inspection is by Appointment Only.
Of note, the Alabama Mill produced over 240,000 metric tons of Black Pellets per year. The ZILKHA Black Pellet represents a revolutionary advancement in the pellet industry. Black Pellets are additive-free and water-resistant, durable, energy-dense and an ideal replacement for coal. ZILKHA Biomass Pellets serve multiple markets including the fossil fuel energy market.
SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES of St. Louis, Missouri, is a recognized administrator of all kinds of processing and manufacturing equipment focusing on Negotiated Sales, Auctions and Liquidations across the United States and abroad. Founded by Bruce Schneider in 1993, his distinct mission was to assist companies to liquidate their surplus assets including both equipment and real estate. From a single piece of equipment to an entire facility, including real estate, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES is a proven leader in asset liquidation by providing experience, integrity, transparency and always, a professional commitment. Since 1993, SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES has successfully extended its reach throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and Europe.
For more information, please contact Dan Rosenthal at 314-863-7711 or danr@schneiderind.com or visit schneiderind.com to view our upcoming sales.
View auction details: https://www.schneiderind.com/auction/zilkha-pellet-mill/
Dan
Rosenthal
+1 314-863-7711
email us here