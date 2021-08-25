Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,394 in the last 365 days.

Extra Back-to-School Cash for Children Enrolled in Reach Up

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that over 5,300 children of families who are enrolled in the Reach Up program will receive extra back-to-school help this month thanks to federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds.

This one-time payment of $304 per child is in addition to monthly cash grants the families receive, and will help pay for costs related to going back to school and childcare. Households who had active Reach Up grants between August 1 and August 7 are eligible for the benefit. 

The Vermont Department of the Treasury issued the checks the week of August 16, and all families should receive them before the end of August.  For questions concerning these payments, please call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

The Reach Up program provides cash grants and employment services to families who are experiencing poverty and have minor, dependent children. Learn more about Reach Up at  https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.

You just read:

Extra Back-to-School Cash for Children Enrolled in Reach Up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.