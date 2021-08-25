Extra Back-to-School Cash for Children Enrolled in Reach Up

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that over 5,300 children of families who are enrolled in the Reach Up program will receive extra back-to-school help this month thanks to federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds.

This one-time payment of $304 per child is in addition to monthly cash grants the families receive, and will help pay for costs related to going back to school and childcare. Households who had active Reach Up grants between August 1 and August 7 are eligible for the benefit.

The Vermont Department of the Treasury issued the checks the week of August 16, and all families should receive them before the end of August. For questions concerning these payments, please call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

The Reach Up program provides cash grants and employment services to families who are experiencing poverty and have minor, dependent children. Learn more about Reach Up at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.