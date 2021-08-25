VARStreet elevates their B2B eCommerce offering with the new Subscription feature for VARs
VARStreet’s enterprise software for VARs offering B2B eCommerce builder and sales quoting tool announces the launch of the subscription payment feature.
Subscription payments will allow the end-users to make payment decisions faster, helping the resellers easily sell bigger order sizes.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. has been an industry leader in the VAR software space for the past 20years. The company offers a business management solution that includes catalog management from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors, sales quoting tool, B2B eCommerce software, free CRM, and sourcing solution for value-added resellers in the United States and Canada.
The subscription feature will allow the end-users buying on the reseller’s digital store to make recurring payments based on their selection. Subscription would allow the end-users to opt for flexible payment tenures and authorize payments accordingly. The resellers will be able to configure and customize subscriptions by defining the payment schedule against the duration of the subscription. The end-user can choose a subscription as a mode of payment and complete their documentation and agreement process with the digital signature.
Shiv Agarwal, the Director at VARStreet mentioned, “Subscription payments will allow the end-users to take payment decisions faster helping the resellers to sell bigger order size easily”. He added, “This feature represents our endeavors towards giving a phenomenal experience to our customers and being a part of their journey as a partner and not just a solution provider.”
VARStreet earlier announced the integration of DocuSign, an eSigning platform to enable digital signatures on their platform. The rate factors required to create subscriptions can be manually entered by the VARs or cab be fetched via third-party integrations like Great America, HPFS, and more.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting software and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
