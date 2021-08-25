ICARO™ Media Group Enters Agreement to Acquire Online Digital Advertising Leader R4YOU

ICARO Ads Technologies Will Deliver Valuable, Trustworthy Ads to Millions of Customers

Combining R4YOU’s advertising platform with ICARO’s network of telecommunication and media broadcast partnerships...will expand ICARO’s ability to deliver programmatic and direct advertising.” — Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire R4You, a leading programmatic technology and digital inventory management leader, for an undisclosed eight-figure amount in a combination of cash payment and ICARO Media Group, Inc. common shares of stock valued at $3.00 per share.

The acquisition of R4You, a leading programmatic advertising and digital content management company with monetization partners that include Google, Verizon Digital Media Group, Rubicon, Xandr and many others, provides ICARO with a strategic toolkit for the growth of media monetization technologies, content exchange solutions, and data and business intelligence insights. ICARO’s technology team will expand the advertising technologies to include direct buy advertising, sponsorship and hyper-focused AI to deliver valuable, trustworthy, and relevant advertising and digital marketplace commerce.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that ICARO has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire R4YOU,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group, Inc. “Combining R4YOU’s advertising platform with ICARO’s network of telecommunication and media broadcast partnerships, which has now surpassed over 190M subscribers under contract, will expand ICARO’s ability to deliver programmatic and direct advertising. This will increase monetization opportunities for ICARO and our business partners, and increase shareholder value as we continue to grow our company.”

“Establishing this relationship with ICARO Media Group accelerates the goal that R4YOU has always envisioned and has been accomplishing in the digital media industry,” celebrated Marco Godoi, CEO of R4YOU. “We are already looking two to three years ahead, ensuring that the content industry will participate in and benefit from this constant digital transformation. Our specialization in inventory management at scale through programmatic sales combined with ICARO technologies presents opportunities to explore a new digital world, delivering the best environment for the user and publishers in Brazil and LATAM, among other strategic regions.”

“With this acquisition, ICARO Ads will support the content market, transforming the industry through ICARO’s network of distribution to subscribers by combating misinformation, lack of privacy, and fraud, and by applying best practices to reduce Ad rates Blindness and Ad Blocks,” stated Daniela Mozer, CBDO at R4YOU. “We will become the first MediaTech Privacy by Design offering in the market.”

“Through semantic intelligence and database segmentation which is coupled with consent and data declaration technologies, ICARO Ads will be at the forefront of ensuring more transparent results for the supply and the demand markets,” added Matheus Dias, CTO of R4YOU.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 190M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About R4YOU

R4YOU has identified a need in the digital publishers market over the past few years. We build, operate and maintain an advanced management and consulting service in the delivery, efficiency and growth of the inventory. From planning to execution, our services and solutions serve to deliver results. Count on us to help you prepare your site for programmatic selling. For more information, please visit https://r4you.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.