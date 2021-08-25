JK Tech Wins The Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JK Tech, a next-generation digital and IT services provider was named the winner of the Stevie® Award for being the Company of the Year in Computer Services atthe18th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards by Stevie are the world’s premier business awards program. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

JK Tech won the prestigious Stevie® Award and was recognized as the Company of the Year, in Computer Services for Medium-size category.

About winning the award, Aloke Paskar, CEO and President- JK Tech stated “Even though the pandemic acted as a catalyst for digital transformation globally, navigating the organizationduringCovid-19phase was not easy. We, as always, were determined to provide a superior experience for our customers through innovations and next-generation customer centric impactful solutions. It is delightful to be conferred as the Company of the Year in Computer Services by Stevie Awards, which is indeed a testament for the commitment we show to our stakeholders.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment.

JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.