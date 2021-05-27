Deep Thapliyal joins JK Tech as Business Head (North America)

Deep Thapliyal, Business Head- North America, JK Tech

In his new role, Deep will be heading the North American business in line with JK Tech’s recent transformation journey

NEW YORK, US, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, 27/05/2021: Next-generation Digital and IT services provider, JK Tech has appointed Mr. Deep Thapliyal as Business Head (North America). As a part of JK Tech’s core leadership team, under his new role, Deep’s mandate will be to lead business development and operations across North America. This appointment will be a catalyst for JK Tech’s future growth and customer centricity in the US market.

A veteran in the IT outsourcing industry, Deep brings with him close to three decades of experience in sales, revenue, client relationships and management delivering with leading companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Brillio, Syntel Inc., BirlaSoft and more across multiple geographies in North America, Asia Pacific and India. A revenue leader, his expertise lies in new account acquisition, building client relationships, quality of revenue and structuring large deals.

Commenting on the new appointment, Aloke Paskar, CEO & President, JK Tech said, “Deep understands the challenges faced by organizations in these times of rapid change. He brings in a wealth of experience in Digital and Business Transformation, Digital Solutions, Big Data and Analytics and we look forward to his leadership in accelerating our global expansion, with emphasis on the North American market."

On his new role Deep Thapliyal said “In today’s age of digital transformation, our customers want to transform the way they operate as they face a myriad of challenges, right from changing consumer behavior, to disruptive new business models. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our technology partners to meet our customers' need for more flexible and design thinking-led solutions, while embarking on JK Tech’s innovative and futuristic approach.”

Deep lives in the Tristate region with his family. He is an avid golfer and runner.