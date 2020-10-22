JK Technosoft wins “Excellence in Business Process Automation 2020 – IMEA” by Automation Anywhere

JK Technosoft Ltd., a global IT solutions company awarded with prestigious ”Excellence in Business Process Automation” as part of IMEA Partner Awards 2020

We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. Our Intelligent Automation solutions are designed to improve and modernize IT operations and ERP business processes.” — Mr. Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, JK Technosoft

NEW YORK, US, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JK Technosoft Ltd., a global IT solutions company, has been recently awarded the prestigious ”Excellence in Business Process Automation” as part of IMEA Partner Awards 2020 conducted by Automation Anywhere. This award is a testament to JK Technosoft’s outstanding vision and leadership in the Intelligent Automation category.

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software robots resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. As a global partner of Automation Anywhere, JK Technosoft focuses on delivering innovative solutions through successful automation implementation with a secure and scalable delivery infrastructure.

Commenting on this recognition Mr. Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, said “We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious award. We as a company are 'inch wide and mile deep' in our chosen verticals, domains and technologies. Our Intelligent Automation solutions are designed to improve and modernize IT operations and ERP business processes. These solutions help drive faster ROIs and create a foundation for a robust digital transformation.”

The partnership with Automation Anywhere has helped JK Technosoft, demonstrate how Integrated Intelligent Automation solutions work seamlessly with existing enterprise ecosystems, bringing automation designed around people and processes.

