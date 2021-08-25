DrKumo Partners with Alternative Healthcare LA to Expand RPM for Chronic Diseases, Mental and Behavioral Health
DrKumo, Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology, partners with Alternative Healthcare LA to provide RPM for physiological, mental and behavioral health.BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo and the Alternative Healthcare LA Behavioral Health Director Robert L. Jamison, with more than 7,500 healthcare providers, and partners within their network, have announced a joint partnership to provide Holistic Integrative Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and combine with the critical elements of assessment and management of mental and behavioral health to provide the most urgent needs for those living with chronic illnesses.
As the pandemic relentlessly persists, the two institutions will collaborate to solve the ongoing health problems, especially focusing on the underserved populations such as the Indigenous Communities, Female Native American Veterans, their families, and the minority communities by promoting Holistic Integrative Health through the use of Connected Health Technology of RPM applying evidence-based approach in behavioral health, chronic diseases, and acute conditions such as COVID-19 to enable providers and clinicians understand their patients’ vital signs in real-time allowing them to remotely intervene and optimize treatments and therapies.
The 2021 State of Mental Health in America report states that mental health in the US continues to deteriorate, that many states are unprepared to deal with the crisis, and that the government is called out to act immediately. In the said report, 19% of adult Americans experienced mental illness from 2017 to 2018. There was an increase of 1.5 million people based on last year’s dataset. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the proportion of mental health-related emergency department (ED) visits for suspected suicide attempts among young people aged 12–17 years increased by 31% in 2020 compared to 2019.
In addition, according to Indian Health Service, Native Americans and other indigenous populations have less access to care and are in worse health than the above-mentioned statistics. Access to hospitals is particularly constrained due to high rates of poverty and chronic illnesses, which is exacerbated by COVID-19, resulting in understaffed clinics.
“Mental illness chooses no age, gender, or race. Even in states with the highest availability of resources, many of their residents were left untreated, especially the matriarchal societies and minorities. Remote Patient Monitoring is the best technology solution in treating and understanding more patients with mental illness wherever they are in the world,” said Dr. Jamison. “Our robust partnership with DrKumo—a leader RPM company which is dedicated in both physical and mental health of people from all walks of life—leverages care delivery models as we integrate Connected Health Technology and Behavioral Health Management.”
DrKumo Next-Gen RPM Technology Solutions feature continuous real-time patient-generated health data streaming via secure cloud-enabled mobile application. It turns smartphones and familiar medical devices into a patient-centric platform. This solves problems in many remote places which include lack of access to nearby hospitals or clinics, discontinuity of care, increasing healthcare costs, and risk of COVID-19 cross-infection.
“Both physical and mental illnesses have been a very concerning issue among indigenous tribes, matriarchal societies, and people of color in the US, most especially when the pandemic struck in March last year. That’s why our goal is to expand our technology solution, bridge healthcare gaps, and reach more patients suffering from these illnesses. Addressing psychiatric and behavioral wellness will also create a positive ripple effect on their overall health and well-being, which includes physiological chronic illnesses like heart problems, diabetes, obesity, and COPD,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
“This new care approach of combining holistic and integrative Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and the critical elements of assessment and management of mental and behavioral health will create a huge impact on communities to be well-informed about health and wellness, and well-engaged in optimizing their lives,” said Dr. Monica Larson, Psy. D, Alternative Healthcare LA Clinical Psychologist. “Integrative medicine will address the full range of physical, emotional, social, mental and spiritual factors that influence a person’s health, while holistic medicine will allow patients to embrace alternative and culturally-adapted practices. This combination promotes healthy and culturally rich connected communities that have strong access to quality care and empowered by advanced technology.”
DrKumo and Alternative Behavioral Health stand united to eliminate the digital divide, raise awareness, and bridge healthcare gaps by reaching out to more patients and providing continuous support through easy-to-use RPM Technology, holistic and integrative medicine, and effective Behavioral Health Assessment tools and practices.
