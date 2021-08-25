PUBG MOBILE Officially Runs Summer Rich Event: Explore the Future
Features exclusive rewards such as gold bars and a Yamaha MT-25 motorcycleKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most anticipated Summer Rich event "Explore The Future" has officially started and will run until 30 August 2021. PUBG MOBILE will be collaborating with a famous Asian snack, Tao Kae Noi, to add more excitement and hype to the event. During the Explore The Future period, fans and the community can win various exclusive rewards for free, ranging from permanent skin sets, 30 pieces of real gold bar (10 gram) and a Yamaha MT-25 motorcycle as a special giveaway.
Similar to the previous Summer Rich events, it is simple and quick to participate in the “Explore The Future” event. Players will be asked to enter the PUBG MOBILE game with friends or squad and complete various missions given to collect as many 'Dice' as possible, the more Dice each player collects, the greater the chance to win a prize. For instance, get 1 dice by sharing this event and another 1 dice each time you complete 1 match with friends, eliminate 5 enemies, and if players spend 60 minutes in the game. Complete 3 matches with friends and players will get 2 dice. Players will also get to collect 3 dice after inviting friends to join the event.
The prizes are not just a myth, PUBG MOBILE has announced one player who has won a gold bar. The winner is the owner of the YOYOKxPLAFON account. PUBG MOBILE is still looking for another lucky player.
Jenny Zhuang, PUBG MOBILE Marketing Manager SEA said, “We’re excited to be able to come up with another new and exciting collaboration for PUBG MOBILE fans. We kicked off the Summer Rich event with a collaboration with Chen Jun Hao for the theme song titled ‘No One Else but You’ followed by an exclusive Rich Brian set for the ‘Catch Me If You Can’ to hype out the event. Now, we’re on another collaboration with the famous Thailand Snack, Tao Kae Noi.”
“The event also represents our appreciation and gratitude to our loyal users and fans. We hope to attract more users and expand our PUBG MOBILE community further as one," added Jenny.
