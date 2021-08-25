Twin Flame Productions: “Twin Flame Productions, Eco-Centric, Gender Fluid, One-of-One”
Twin Flame Productions was created by Co-founders, Ty and Lucine, who met at the Ginchi Apparel Artist Empire TM Fashion Show and Launch Party in Denver, CO, November 2019. Instantly knowing that they had to join forces, by December 2019, T.K Redesigns and Ginchi Apparel birthed what we know today as Twin Flame Productions. Together their mission is to END FAST FASHION. Twin Flame Productions has the vision to do this through being an Eco-centric, gender fluid, 1-of-1 wearable art company by artists and designers worldwide.
Ty grew up in Denver, CO and moved to San Elizario, TX. Ty has had a challenging life and was having up to 17 seizures a day, starting at a very young age. Through brain surgery, being home schooled starting sophomore year in high school, fashion became their saving grace. Inspired to create one-of-a-kind pieces, Ty began delving into the sustainability market as they learned about the heavy impact the Fast Fashion Industry has on the environment and on humanity. Therefore, that journey guided Ty, a Disabled, Queer, Non-binary, Mestize, identifying designer, artist and entrepreneur to start their own brand called, T.K Redesigns.
Lucine was born in Trenton, New Jersey and grew up just minutes across the Delaware River in Bucks County, PA. She was fortunate to begin art classes at 5 years old, learning professional skills at a young age. By age 17, she was winning awards for her nylon medium portraits. Fast forward through her early career in 2015, she realized there was a missing link for many artists in her community. Artists are often paralyzed by the business of the industry and jeopardize their creativity in attempting to do so, therefore failing to do what they truly love. Therefore, Ginchi Apparel emerged with an artist collective named Artist EmpireTM where artists create a series of 1-of-a-kind garments to animate their art with the human experience through sustainable fashion.
The founders of Twin Flame are passionate about social causes and strive to be influencers in the following communities 2SLGBTQIA+ Owned and Friendly. Mestizx and Armenian Owned Business. Trans Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter. Indigenous Sovereignty. Land Back! Community Outreach. Artist-Focus. Social Justice. Environmental Activists.
