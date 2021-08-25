Amman International Film Festival Launches Digital Edition using Istikana platform

Amman International Film Festival - Online Edition Powered by Istikana Istikana Amman International Film Festival

Over 25 films being screened at Amman International Film Festival films can be watched online using the Istikana platform

AMMAN, JORDAN, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its quest to reach the widest audience users, the Amman International Film Festival has contracted Istikana to showcase over 25 films included in the festival this year through its digital platform. These digital screenings offer films from a variety of festival categories including Arab Feature Narratives, Arab Feature Documentaries, Arab Shorts, and International Films.

This new service allows, for the first time in the Middle East, audiences the ability to purchase tickets and watch festival films exclusively through Istikana’s platform online immediately after showing them in cinemas for a limited time.

Oraib Zuaiter, Content Officer at the Amman International Film Festival, said: "We have created a rich and diverse program that transcends cultural and societal boundaries. We believe that cinematic art is not limited by place, nor is it limited by the health obstacles imposed on us by the current pandemic and thus we developed this service for viewers through Istikana".

Tareq Abu-Lughod, CEO of Istikana, added: "We always seek to find new outlets for publishing notable independent films, especially Arabic films, for our viewers. We have developed this service with the Amman International Film Festival to enable the festival's audience in Jordan to watch these films directly after showing them at the festival for a limited period with the possibility of buying tickets by different payment methods".

The Amman International Film Festival - Awal Film aims to create a creative stir between filmmakers and film lovers, by providing distinguished films and opportunities for film professionals.

If you are in Jordan, please visit aiff.isitkana.com to participate and watch the Digital Edition of the Amman International Film Festival.

Istikana is the largest Arabic platform for showing independent Arabic films, documentaries and shorts, as well as a unique library of classic works.

About Amman International Film Festival

Amman International Film Festival – Awal Film (AIFF) is aimed at debut achievements in film from all over the world, while also promoting Jordan’s up-and-coming pool of professional audio-visual sector. With a main focus on emerging filmmakers, AIFF seeks works that manifest artistic boldness, strength of form, and originality in the use of the medium of film. The 2nd Edition of the Festival will be held in Amman from 23 August and until 31 August 2021.

About Istikana

Istikana is a subscription video on demand platform that brings the best Arabic independent cinema to the world. The platform showcases never-seen before independent films, documentaries, short films, hard to find classics, and more. Istikana is available on the web, mobile web, mobile devices, and Smart TVs. To learn more visit: www.istikana.com