Key Housing Announces Featured NorCal Listing for September with Focus on Extended Stay Rentals in Novato California
Marin County brings together the best of California living, and anyone coming to Novato looking for corporate housing should take a look at this complex.”NAVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service serving all of California including Central California communities such as Novato, San Rafael, and Petaluma, is proud to announce its NorCal featured listing as "The Millworks" located at 900 Reichert Avenue, Novato, California, 94945. The award brings attention to the North Bay across from San Francisco and all of Marin County.
— Bob Lee
“Marin County brings together the best of California living, and anyone coming to Novato looking for corporate housing should take a look at this complex,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Our experts know not only what apartments are best-in-class in and around Marin, but know which ones have availability for one, two, and sometimes even three bedrooms that can function as extended stay and/or corporate housing."
To browse the listing, visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/millworks/.
The listing explains many of the key features that make it ideal for a person seeking corporate housing in Marin County California. For example, from spacious living rooms, walk-in closets, and stylish interiors, apartment dwellers are sure to find something that they love. The quality does not stop there. Community amenities abound, from a nearby organic grocery store with a complimentary delivery service to courtyard gardens with fountains and seating areas and more.
CORPORATE HOUSING IN MARIN COUNTY
Here is background on this release. Marin County (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/marin-county/), located north of San Francisco across the San Francisco Bay, is California living at its best. Many European, British Citizens, and others come to the Bay Area for corporate travel. They may be assigned to a community such as Novato. As of the 2010 census, the population was about fifty thousand people. It's near San Rafael, Petaluma, and other key Marin county population centers. The economy is known to feature many prominent medical and biotech companies; thus many corporate travelers come to the city because of the medical connection. Others come looking for serviced apartments or furnished apartments in order to enjoy the California sunshine and quality of life. However, finding corporate or short term housing in Novato is not easy. It is not only expensive but difficult to find. For these reasons, the smart corporate traveler will do well to reach out to the experts at Key Housing to find not only the featured listing for September 2021 but those with the right amenities and availabilities.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
