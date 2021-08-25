Simpleview launches updated “Insights Hub” platform for North American users
Media Contact:
Stacie Wingfield
VP of Marketing at Simpleview
859-206-5020
stacie.wingfield@simpleviewinc.com
Simpleview has announced the launch of an updated version of its “Insights Hub” platform — a tool that aids destination marketing organizations (DMOs) in following fluctuating data in the tourism and meetings industries.
Simpleview has aggregated the most complete sets of website and CRM data to create the Insights Hub, which is available to industry professionals and media.
Insights Hub became a crucial resource for DMOs in April 2020, when the industry was at a standstill due to COVID-19. The new and improved version will provide data in weekly and monthly snapshots for two areas of focus: Tourism & Marketing and Meetings & Events. Both areas feature an improved user experience and interactive interface, including a dashboard for filtering capabilities. The Meetings & Events data now includes meetings leads, bookings, and cancellations.
Chief of Staff Cara Frank spoke on behalf of Simpleview about the company’s efforts in updating Insights Hub, saying, “We are constantly looking for ways to help DMOs gain access to data and insights. We will continue to improve and develop meaningful tools, like Insights Hub and Destination Dashboards, to help DMOs make data-based decisions that provide the greatest impact on their destination.”
The Insights Hub is available on the Simpleview website. Clients will have access to more granular data and filtering options in the customer portal.
About Simpleview
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Simpleview is the worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing, revenue generation, and mobile technologies for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). The company employs 350+ staff and works with 900+ travel, tourism, and convention marketing customers on six continents.
