Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,504 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A303326

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2021 @ 1804 hours

 

LOCATION: Limehurst Trailer Park and Tripp Road, Williamstown 

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Brittany Butterfield

 

AGE : 28

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Gumlaw

 

AGE :38

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report from Samantha LeBaigue advising she’d been assaulted by Brittany Butterfield in Limehurst Trailer Park, Williamstown. Vermont State Police met with LeBaigue at her residence in Williamstown. Investigation revealed Butterfield had assaulted LeBaigue causing pain and prevented LeBaigue from contacting 911. Investigation also revealed Douglas Gumlaw then followed LeBaigue to her residence, entered onto her property, and acted in a tumultuous and disorderly manner. During the course of the investigation, Gumlaw provided false statements to law enforcement. Both Gumlaw and Butterfield were issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/29/2021 at 0800 hours and released.

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 @ 0800 hours

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.