Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A303326
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2021 @ 1804 hours
LOCATION: Limehurst Trailer Park and Tripp Road, Williamstown
ACCUSED: Brittany Butterfield
AGE : 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Douglas Gumlaw
AGE :38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report from Samantha LeBaigue advising she’d been assaulted by Brittany Butterfield in Limehurst Trailer Park, Williamstown. Vermont State Police met with LeBaigue at her residence in Williamstown. Investigation revealed Butterfield had assaulted LeBaigue causing pain and prevented LeBaigue from contacting 911. Investigation also revealed Douglas Gumlaw then followed LeBaigue to her residence, entered onto her property, and acted in a tumultuous and disorderly manner. During the course of the investigation, Gumlaw provided false statements to law enforcement. Both Gumlaw and Butterfield were issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/29/2021 at 0800 hours and released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 @ 0800 hours
