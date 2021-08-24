Middlesex Barracks / Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A303326

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2021 @ 1804 hours

LOCATION: Limehurst Trailer Park and Tripp Road, Williamstown

ACCUSED: Brittany Butterfield

AGE : 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Douglas Gumlaw

AGE :38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass, and False Information to Law Enforcement

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report from Samantha LeBaigue advising she’d been assaulted by Brittany Butterfield in Limehurst Trailer Park, Williamstown. Vermont State Police met with LeBaigue at her residence in Williamstown. Investigation revealed Butterfield had assaulted LeBaigue causing pain and prevented LeBaigue from contacting 911. Investigation also revealed Douglas Gumlaw then followed LeBaigue to her residence, entered onto her property, and acted in a tumultuous and disorderly manner. During the course of the investigation, Gumlaw provided false statements to law enforcement. Both Gumlaw and Butterfield were issued citations to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/29/2021 at 0800 hours and released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 @ 0800 hours

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861