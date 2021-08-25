MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART HOSTS AMBASSADOR OF MEXICO TO THE US, ESTEBAN MOCTEZUMA AND WEST COAST MEXICAN CONSULS
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was honored to welcome Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma and twelve Mexican Consuls from 12 cities in the West Coast of the USA, for a unique and historical event. This visit took place at the Museum on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 where they met with renown Chicana artist Judy Baca and visited the exhibition Judy Baca: Memorias de Nuestra Tierra, a Retrospective.
This was the closing event of the working visit of Ambassador Moctezuma in which he is nurturing strategic alliances to empower the Mexican community.
CEO & President of MOLAA Dr. Lourdes Ramos said, “The work Ambassador Moctezuma has done during this visit is vital for the continued development and support of the Mexican community in the USA. Including MOLAA in this visit reinforces the institutional role of this Museum as a main force in the promotion of Latinx and Latin American culture.”
“Mexican and Chicano artists have historically nurtured the art and culture of the US. Judy Baca has honored Mexico by having presented her sense of belonging to Nuestra Tierra as a flag to promote the best causes of humanity”, mentioned the Mexican Ambassador to the US, Esteban Moctezuma.
MOLAA’s opening hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To get up-to-date information on the days and hours of operation and for the option of purchasing tickets online in advance visit www.molaa.org
About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California, and serves the Greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art.
MOLAA expands the knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art through its collection, innovative exhibitions, stimulating educational programs, and engaging cultural events.
MOLAA is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA. For more information call 562.437.1689 or write to info@molaa.org
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS www.molaa.org
