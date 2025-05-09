HER LAND OPENS TO REMARKABLE SUCCESS IN DUBAI

Group photo on stage HERLAND Opening Dubai, UAE Dr Lourdes Ramos and Dr Robert BRaun talking with guests at the opening Alejandra Castro Rioseco MIA Art Collection founder

Nearly 300 guests attend VIP opening of MOLAA and MIA Art Collection's landmark exhibition celebrating Latin American women artists

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HER Land: The Creation of Latin American Artists, a groundbreaking exhibition presented by the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) and MIA Art Collection, opened to tremendous acclaim with nearly 300 guests attending the VIP reception on April 17, 2025, at the Festival Tower in Dubai. This momentous event gathered distinguished guests from the global art world, UAE authorities, diplomats and art critics and collectors, in an event lead by MIA ART Collection founder Alejandra Castro Rioseco and MOLAA Chairman of the Board and MOLAA CEO, Dr Robert Braun and Dra Lourdes Ramos.Held on the 30th floor of the iconic Festival Tower, the exhibition will be on view through May 18, 2025, and is open daily to the public. Visitors are invited to explore the vibrant and diverse works by over 27 artists from across Latin America and the diaspora.The exhibition features major figures whose works span generations, media, and messages of resistance, identity, and cultural memory. Featured artists from the MOLAA Collection, selected by MOLAA Chief Curator Gabriela Urtiaga, include renowned figures such as Leonora Carrington, Ana Mendieta, Doris Salcedo, Belkis Ayón Manso, and Patssi Valdez, alongside emerging voices like Brenda Obregón Velázquez and Cássia Aresta. The MIA Art Collection contributes a compelling international dimension with artists such as Sonia Gomes, Carmen Argote, Roser Bru, underscoring a dynamic intergenerational dialogue in contemporary feminist art.Beyond the powerful display of artworks, HER Land will offer a dynamic public program throughout the exhibition run—including panel talks, poetry readings, guided tours, and art workshops—that expand the conversation around the role of women in contemporary Latin American art.Follow @molaaart and @miaartcollection on Instagram for updates and full programming details.For more information, including exhibition hours, programming, and full list of artists, visit: molaa.org/2025-herland-dubai and https://miaartcollection.org/her-land/

