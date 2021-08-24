Fire restrictions to be removed in North Idaho on Aug. 27

Cooler weather and significant moisture has prompted public, state and tribal land managers to rescind all fire restrictions in the Coeur d’Alene Dispatch Zone on Friday, August 27 at 12:01 a.m. Although several large fires and complexes in the northern panhandle are still under active suppression, the recent precipitation and decreased temperatures have lowered fire danger and other indices that inform the need for restrictions. The average fire danger rating across the zone has also been lowered two levels, from Extreme to High.

The Coeur d’Alene Dispatch Zone is comprised of all state, state endowment, federal, tribal and private forestland and rangeland in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone Counties. This also includes National Forest System lands in Washington and Montana that are administered by the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. Fire restrictions are coordinated by agencies managing lands or providing wildland fire protection in the area, including the Bureau of Land Management, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Idaho Department of Lands, the U.S. Forest Service , and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Please visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com/ for a detailed map and current information regarding fire restrictions across the state.

While campfires will now be allowed, hunters and recreationists are urged to continue to use caution, never leave a campfire unattended and make sure it is cold to the touch before walking away. Even with widespread precipitation, the zone has reported several lightning-caused fires from the most recent thunderstorms, serving as an indication that fuels are still receptive to fire. The region is still experiencing exceptional drought conditions, and above normal wildland fire potential is predicted through September.

Leave fireworks at home. Possession and/or use of fireworks is always prohibited on federal public lands, and if you start a fire on state, or private forestland or rangeland, you may pay the cost of fighting the fire. Burn permits are required for debris burning during closed fire season (May 10-Oct. 20) and will be issued as conditions allow; currently no burn permits are being issued for the Coeur d’Alene Fire Restriction Area. Contact your local Idaho Department of Lands office for specific information, or see http://burnpermits.idaho.gov