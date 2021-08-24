Hawaii Joins Silver Jackets Program

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 in News

Office of Planning and Sustainable Development For Immediate Release: August 24, 2021

HONOLULU—The State of Hawaii has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a Hawaii Silver Jackets Interagency Collaboration Team under the State’s Hawaii Ocean Resources Management Plan (ORMP). The State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s Coastal Zone Management Program will serve as the lead coordinating agency for the State. The Silver Jackets is a nation-wide program focused on reducing coastal flood risks. Now that the state team is formally recognized, Hawaii is now eligible for support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via technical advisory and annual funding opportunities.

“From a national perspective, this marks a major milestone for the Silver Jackets vision, with Hawaii becoming the 50th state to form a Silver Jackets team,” says Ellen Berggren, National Silver Jackets program manager. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers affirms our commitment to support Hawaii, bringing our expertise and resources and a collaborative spirit to work together to identify and implement solutions to address flood and coastal hazards in the Pacific.”

The Hawaii Silver Jackets Team will operate within the State’s Hawaii Ocean Resources Management Plan and its already existing multi-agency framework. “We welcome this partnership that further solidifies the Army Corps’ commitment to support local approaches to address our state’s significant risks from coastal flooding. Coastal hazards, including flooding from sea level rise, is listed as one of the ORMP’s three main focus areas and the Silver Jackets Team will play a key role in providing technical support and leveraging resources to best address this issue,” said Justine Nihipali, Coastal Zone Management program manager and state lead.

As a partnership-based program, the Hawaii Silver Jackets team will create and facilitate inter-agency coordination on strategies to reduce coastal flood risks. Other participating agencies include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), and University of Hawaii Sea Grant Program. The Silver Jackets is a nation-wide program, and with the establishment of the Hawaii team, there are now Silver Jackets Teams in all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.

The quarterly ORMP Working Group meeting held on Aug 5th, 2021, marked the first official meeting of the Hawaii Silver Jackets Team.

To learn more about the Silver Jackets Program, visit silverjackets.nfrmp.us/State-Teams/Hawaii

To learn more about The Hawaii Ocean Resource Management Plan, visit arcg.is/1rmiae0 or download the plan at planning.hawaii.gov/czm/ormp

# # #

About the State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development: The Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is a state agency, attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), that gathers, analyzes and provides information to the governor to assist in the overall analysis and formulation of state policies and strategies. Its purpose is to: (1) provide central direction and cohesion in the allocation of resources and effectuation of state activities and programs; and (2) effectively address current or emerging issues and opportunities. The office works closely with local, state and federal government agencies; the University of Hawaii; and various community stakeholders to achieve these objectives.

About the Coastal Zone Management (CZM) Program: The CZM Program is a Program within the Hawaii Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. The CZM Program was established to “provide for the effective management, beneficial use, protection, and development of the coastal zone.” See L. 1977, c 188, § 1. For more information, visit planning.hawaii.gov/czm

MEDIA CONTACTs: Justine Nihipali Planning Program Manager, Coastal Zone Management Office of Planning and Sustainable Development (808) 587-2875 planning.hawaii.gov/czm/

Charlene Chan Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (808) 824-0134 dbedt.hawaii.gov