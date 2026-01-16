READ Quarterly E-newsletter – Q1 2026

Aloha,

READ provides timely, data-driven analysis to support decision-making across state government, the private sector, and our communities. This issue features the County Social, Business and Economic Trends report, the 2025 Fourth Quarter Statistical and Economic Report, and recent research on self-sufficiency budgets, economic diversification, and the film tax credit. You will also find our regular updates on labor markets, tax revenues, construction, visitor activity, Maui recovery trends and monthly energy trends.

