DBEDT E-newsletter – January 2026

Where Hawaiʻi is Growing Jobs in Key Industries Hawaiʻi’s Targeted and Emerging Industries report provides an annual look at sectors where public investment, workforce development and strategic planning have focused over the past 15 years. The report tracks employment, earnings and productivity across these industries. In 2024, the portfolio supported 170,302 jobs, representing 19 percent of total civilian employment. The analysis also compares Hawaiʻi’s performance with national trends and shows results by industry and county. Hawaiʻi Food Entrepreneurs Reach National Buyers at Winter FancyFaire DBEDT helped put Hawaiʻi-made products in front of buyers at the 2026 Winter FancyFaire trade show in San Diego, Jan. 11 to 13. The Hawai‘i Pavilion highlighted nine Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs with a diverse range of locally made food and beverage products. Working with Leeward Community College’s Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center, an additional 10 local entrepreneurs exhibited, sampled products and met with buyers and distributors. The trip provided development opportunities and gave businesses clearer next steps for growth.

New Earn and Learn Program Expands Hawaiʻi’s Nursing Workforce Fifty-five certified nurse aides and other healthcare workers graduated from the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi’s “earn-and-learn” CNA+ to LPN Bridge program, an approach that delivers licensed practical nurse education at their workplaces so participants do not have to leave their jobs. The program launched in 2023 under Good Jobs Hawaiʻi and was developed with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and health care partners, including oversight by DBEDT.



HAH reports the state had 242 unfilled LPN positions in 2024, nearly double the need identified in 2019. After passing the LPN certification exam, graduates have higher earning potential, while employers gain an upskilled workforce. Graduation and pinning ceremonies were held statewide across Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Molokaʻi in December 2025. “Hawaiʻi Stays With You” Campaign Debuts at Los Angeles Rams Home Game The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's (HTA) global campaign, “Hawaiʻi Stays With You,” debuted on January 4 at the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.



Developed by HVCB under HTA’s strategic direction, the campaign positions Hawaiʻi as more than a dream vacation — inviting travelers to experience a place that can genuinely shape how they see the world. Los Angeles is Hawaiʻi’s top domestic visitor market and the Rams partnership allowed HTA to integrate the campaign throughout the game experience, maximizing the impact of its sponsorship investment.



Game-day elements brought the story of Hawaiʻi to life for more than 64,000 fans in the stadium through stadium signage, video boards and LED ribbons; even Rampage, the Rams’ mascot, wore an aloha shirt. Maui chef Joey Macadangdang, owner of Joey’s Kitchen at Balai Pata in Lahaina, opened the morning with a tailgate breakfast showcasing his signature Hawaiian Filipino flavors.

Maui lei maker Britney Alejo-Fishell — an ambassador of the “Hawaiʻi Stays With You” campaign — welcomed fans into a floral activation that reflected the sights and scents of home.

On the field, Hawaiʻi Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi joined Hawaiʻi actor Brandon Finn of the Apple TV+ series Chief of War and dancers from Hālau ʻO Lilinoe to deliver the game ball. Energy Resilience Efforts Expand with New ETIPP Projects in 2026 The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO), serving as the Pacific Regional Partner for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Project (ETIPP), is advancing energy resilience across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific. Since joining ETIPP in April 2025, HSEO has helped communities tackle local energy challenges through strategic planning and technical analysis. Now entering its fifth cohort, ETIPP has supported more than 80 communities nationwide.

In 2026, HSEO will launch five new ETIPP projects in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa to strengthen energy reliability and security: American Samoa – The Department of Homeland Security will work with ETIPP to reduce downtime for emergency operations centers and communication towers during disasters by evaluating outage frequency and on-site generation and storage options.

Hawaiʻi County – ETIPP will assist the Department of Water Supply in analyzing energy vulnerabilities and identifying cost-effective solutions to ensure reliable power for potable water systems.

Hauʻula & Punaluʻu (Oʻahu) – These geographically isolated communities will explore on-site energy generation at key facilities to improve reliability during outages.

Wahiawā & Whitmore Villages (Oʻahu) – ETIPP will provide hydrologic resource modeling and microgrid design strategies to support local energy generation and storage, including hydropower options.

Waiʻanae (Oʻahu) – Building on its strategic energy plan, Waiʻanae will continue evaluating resilience hubs, microgrid potential and generation options to enhance community-level reliability. ETIPP’s collaborative model brings together federal agencies, national laboratories, regional organizations and local stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions for coastal, remote and island communities. Ongoing projects include floating PV and pumped hydro on Molokaʻi, microgrids on Oʻahu and resilience hubs on Maui. MACRO Factbook Offers Clear Snapshot of the Military’s Economic Role in Hawaiʻi Cold Start, Warm Finish Draws Big Crowd at HOST Park The Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority (NELHA) hosted its first Cold Start, Warm Finish 5K/10K community fun run at HOST Park in Kailua-Kona on Jan.10, selling out all available spots and drawing strong local interest. The scenic course featured ocean views and refreshing deep-sea water cooling stations along the way. Participants enjoyed a lively event with a keiki dash for young runners, a Zumba dance party after the race and a Health and Wellness Market with local vendors offering fitness and nutrition resources. Organizers are already planning to expand the event next year to accommodate more runners and community partners.

Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority Exceeds DOE Energy Efficiency Goal HGIA’s Green Energy Money $aver (GEM$) program helps low- to moderate-income households, nonprofits, multifamily rental projects and small businesses invest in energy improvements such as solar plus storage, heat pumps and commercial efficiency upgrades. The award reflects HGIA’s progress in expanding access to clean energy financing and supporting Hawaiʻi’s shift to renewable energy. Engage.Hawaii.gov Gives Residents a Direct Way to Share Input Governor Josh Green launched Engage.Hawaii.gov to give residents a direct way to weigh in on major statewide issues. The site’s first focus is the future of U.S. Army land leases in Hawaiʻi, which expire in 2029 and affect communities across the islands and military families. Engage.Hawaii.gov provides background information, key documents and updates on the lease discussions. Residents can also submit questions, concerns and suggestions through an online form and follow how public feedback is considered as decisions move forward.

New Deputy Stadium Manager Named as NASED Project Moves Forward The Stadium Authority appointed Michael Yadao as deputy stadium manager as the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) advances into its next phase. In his new role, Yadao will oversee day-to-day stadium operations and help guide the project through dismantling and long-term redevelopment efforts. Yadao brings decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s construction industry, labor relations and government affairs; and previously served on the Stadium Authority Board. His appointment is intended to provide continuity and leadership as the Authority works with state agencies, developers and community stakeholders to move the NASED project forward. The state of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. Feb. 2026 SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, 10 a.m.

Next month's Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs: