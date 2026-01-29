Visitor Spending Increased in December 2025 as Visitor Arrivals Declined

Posted on Jan 29, 2026 in News

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors in December 2025 was $2.12 billion (measured in nominal dollars), a 3.7 percent increase compared to December 2024. Visitors in December 2025 spent more on an average daily basis ($273 per person, +11.0%) which offset a 4.3 percent decline in total arrivals to 868,894 visitors.

In December 2025, 850,263 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 18,631 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 889,559 visitors (-4.4%) arrived by air and 18,055 visitors (+3.2%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in December 2024.

The average length of stay by total visitors in December 2025 was 8.92 days, which was shorter compared to December 2024 (9.14 days, -2.4%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 249,958 visitors in December 2025 compared to 267,542 visitors (-6.6%) in December 2024.

In December 2025, 432,477 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 4.8 percent decline from December 2024 (454,495 visitors). Although there were fewer U.S. West visitors in December 2025, they stayed longer (9.08 days, +2.4%) and spent more on a daily average, which contributed to growth in total spending ($1.04 billion) compared to December 2024 ($936.1 million, +11.5%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in December 2025 of $266 per person was higher than December 2024 ($232 per person, +14.5%). They spent more in all categories, with lodging, food and beverage and transportation having the largest increases.

There were 235,103 visitors from the U.S. East in December 2025, up 2.6 percent from December 2024 (229,149 visitors). U.S. East visitors in December 2025 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($663.2 million) than in December 2024 ($603.1 million, +10.0%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors rose to $308 per person in December 2025 compared to $260 per person (+18.3%) in December 2024. Similar to their U.S. West counterparts, daily spending by U.S. East visitors increased in all categories and the largest growth was in lodging, food and beverage and transportation.

In December 2025, 71,929 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 8.3 percent from December 2024 (66,442 visitors). Visitors from Japan spent $104.9 million in December 2025 compared to $96.8 million (+8.4%) in December 2024. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in December 2025 ($237 per person) increased slightly from December 2024 ($235 per person, +0.9%). Japanese visitors in December 2025 spent more per day on lodging, transportation, entertainment and recreation, while food and beverage and shopping expenses were similar to December 2024.

In December 2025, 46,633 visitors arrived from Canada, a 14.0 percent decline from December 2024 (54,201 visitors). Visitors from Canada spent $118.7 million in December 2025 compared to $137.5 million (-13.7%) in December 2024. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in December 2025 ($224 per person) was slightly less than December 2024 ($226 per person, -0.9%). Canadian visitors in December 2025 spent less per day on food and beverage and shopping, but spent more on transportation, entertainment and recreation. Their lodging expenses were about the same as December 2024.

There were 64,121 visitors from all other international markets in December 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 85,271 visitors (-24.8%) from all other international markets in December 2024.

Air capacity to Hawaii in December 2025 (5,541 transpacific flights with 1,219,835 seats) increased compared to December 2024 (5,366 flights, +3.3% with 1,194,302 seats, +2.1%).

Calendar Year 2025

A total of 9,642,991 visitors arrived in calendar year 2025, down slightly from 9,701,499 visitors (-0.6%) in 2024.

In 2025, total visitor spending was $21.75 billion, which was an increase from $20.58 billion (+5.7%) in 2024.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In December 2025, 344,559 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 87,732 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in December 2025 had been to Hawaii before (85.1%), while 14.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 45.9 percent of U.S. West visitors in December 2025 stayed in hotels, 18.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In calendar year 2025, there were 5,010,108 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 4,997,064 visitors (+0.3%) in 2024.

U.S. West visitors spent $10.51 billion in calendar year 2025 compared to $9.64 billion (+9.0%) in 2024. The average daily visitor spending in 2025 was $249 per person, higher than 2024 ($230 per person, +8.4%).

U.S. East: In December 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (63,916 visitors), East North Central (46,289 visitors) and West South Central (42,026 visitors) regions. Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in December 2025 had been to Hawaii before (62.8%), while 37.2 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 54.1 percent of U.S. East visitors in December 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In calendar year 2025, 2,405,658 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,373,437 visitors (+1.4%) in 2024.

U.S. East visitors spent $6.61 billion in calendar year 2025 compared to $6.06 billion (+8.9%) in 2024. Daily visitor spending in 2025 of $291 per person increased from 2024 ($265 per person, +9.8%).

Japan: Of the 71,929 visitors in December 2025, 71,843 visitors arrived on international flights and 86 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in December 2025 were repeat visitors (70.2%), while 29.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 79.0 percent of Japanese visitors in December 2025 stayed in hotels, 17.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 7.4 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In calendar year 2025, there were 731,922 visitors from Japan compared to 708,233 visitors (+3.3%) in 2024.

Visitors from Japan spent $1.08 billion in calendar year 2025 compared to $1.05 billion (+2.9%) in 2024. Daily visitor spending in 2025 ($244 per person) increased from 2024 ($240 per person, +2.0%).

Canada: Of the 46,633 visitors in December 2025, 41,003 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 5,630 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Canadian visitors in December 2025 (70.8%) had been to Hawaii before while 29.2 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 56.8 percent of Canadian visitors in December 2025 stayed in hotels, 26.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.6 percent stayed in timeshares and 5.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In calendar year 2025, there were 394,345 visitors from Canada compared to 445,984 visitors (-11.6%) in 2024.

Visitors from Canada spent $996.7 million in calendar year 2025 compared to $1.09 billion (-8.7%) in 2024. Daily visitor spending in 2025 of $228 per person was higher compared to 2024 ($224 per person, +2.0%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 492,321 visitors to Oahu in December 2025 compared to 533,420 visitors (-7.7%) in December 2024. Visitor spending decreased to $802.7 million in December 2025 from $833.8 million (-3.7%) in December 2024. The average daily census on Oahu was 108,322 visitors in December 2025, compared to 125,355 visitors (-13.6%) in December 2024.

In calendar year 2025 there were 5,679,047 visitors to Oahu, compared to 5,794,854 visitors (-2.0%) in 2024. Total visitor spending in 2025 was $9.42 billion, an increase from $8.94 billion (+5.3%) in 2024.

Maui: Twenty-eight months after the August 8, 2023 wildfires, there were 243,687 visitors to Maui in December 2025 compared to 229,290 visitors (+6.3%) in December 2024. Visitor spending rose to $658.9 million in December 2025 from $581.0 million (+13.4%) in December 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 65,128 visitors in December 2025 compared to 62,561 visitors (+4.1%) in December 2024.

In calendar year 2025 there were 2,516,163 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,352,272 visitors (+7.0%) in 2024. Total visitor spending in 2025 was $5.97 billion compared to $5.30 billion (+12.7%) in 2024.

Kauai: There were 122,921 visitors to Kauai in December 2025, compared to 123,768 visitors (-0.7%) in December 2024. Visitor spending was $273.1 million in December 2025 compared to $255.8 million (+6.7%) in December 2024. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,365 visitors in December 2025 compared to 30,512 visitors (-3.8%) in December 2024.

In calendar year 2025 there were 1,419,943 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,393,101 visitors (+1.9%) in 2024. Total visitor spending in 2025 was $2.93 billion compared to $2.87 billion (+1.9%) in 2024.

Hawaii Island: There were 166,315 visitors to Hawaii Island in December 2025 compared to 168,308 visitors (-1.2%) in December 2024. Visitor spending of $359.6 million in December 2025 was an increase from December 2024 ($340.1 million, +5.7%). The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 43,431 visitors in December 2025 compared to 45,038 visitors (-3.6%) in December 2024.

In calendar year 2025 there were 1,752,589 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,735,380 visitors (+1.0%) in 2024. Total visitor spending in 2025 was $3.23 billion compared to $3.22 billion (+0.3%) in 2024.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,564 nonstop domestic flights with 965,302 seats from the continental U.S. in December 2025, compared to 4,416 flights (+3.4%) with 950,440 seats (+1.6%) in December 2024.

U.S. West: In December 2025, 4,099 scheduled flights with 840,164 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from December 2024 (3,939 flights, +4.1% with 822,287 seats, +2.2%). Fewer scheduled seats from Long Beach, Oakland, Ontario, Phoenix and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Anchorage; Denver; Everett, Wash.; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Portland; Sacramento; Salt Lake City; San Diego; San Francisco; and Seattle.

U.S. East: In December 2025, 455 scheduled flights with 123,121 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity declined from December 2024 (460 flights, -1.1% with 125,938 seats, -2.2%). Growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Newark and Washington, D.C. was offset by fewer seats from Detroit, Minneapolis and New York JFK and discontinued service from Austin, Texas and Boston.

International Flights

In December 2025, there were 977 nonstop flights with 254,533 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from December 2024 (950 flights, +2.8% with 243,862 seats, +4.4%).

Japan: In December 2025, there were 386 scheduled flights with 111,961 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was similar to December 2024 (383 flights, +0.8% with 111,999, 0.0%). Fewer scheduled seats from Narita and discontinued service from Fukuoka was offset by growth in seats from Haneda, Nagoya and Osaka.

Canada: There were 265 scheduled flights with 49,000 seats from Canada in December 2025.

Air capacity decreased compared to December 2024 (298 flights, -11.1% with 53,619 seats, -8.6%). Growth in scheduled seats from Toronto was offset by fewer seats from Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In December 2025, there were 64 scheduled flights with 17,521 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 71 flights (-9.9%) with 20,483 seats (-14.5%) in December 2024.

In December 2025, there were 64 scheduled flights with 17,521 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 71 flights (-9.9%) with 20,483 seats (-14.5%) in December 2024. New Zealand: In December 2025, there were 25 scheduled flights with 6,911 seats from Auckland compared to 27 flights (-7.4%) with 7,491 seats (-7.7%) in December 2024.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 123 scheduled flights with 40,150 seats from Seoul in December 2025, compared to 75 flights (+64.0%) with 22,815 seats (+76.0%) in December 2024.

There were 123 scheduled flights with 40,150 seats from Seoul in December 2025, compared to 75 flights (+64.0%) with 22,815 seats (+76.0%) in December 2024. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in December 2025 and also in December 2024.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in December 2025 and also in December 2024. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,398 seats from Manila in December 2025, compared to 22 flights (-4.5%) with 6,798 seats (-5.9%) in December 2024.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,398 seats from Manila in December 2025, compared to 22 flights (-4.5%) with 6,798 seats (-5.9%) in December 2024. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in December 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 668 seats (+1.8%) in December 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in December 2025, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 668 seats (+1.8%) in December 2024. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in December 2025, compared to five flights (-20.0%) and 945 seats (-20.0%) in December 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in December 2025, compared to five flights (-20.0%) and 945 seats (-20.0%) in December 2024. Kiribati: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Christmas Island in December 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 668 seats (+27.2%) in December 2024.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Christmas Island in December 2025, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 668 seats (+27.2%) in December 2024. Marshall Islands: There were 18 flights with 2,988 seats from Majuro in December 2025. There was no service from Majuro in December 2024.

There were 18 flights with 2,988 seats from Majuro in December 2025. There was no service from Majuro in December 2024. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in December 2025 as well as in December 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in December 2025 as well as in December 2024. American Samoa: There were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Pago Pago in December 2025, compared to 11 flights (+27.3%) with 3,058 seats (+27.3%) in December 2024.

There were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Pago Pago in December 2025, compared to 11 flights (+27.3%) with 3,058 seats (+27.3%) in December 2024. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in December 2025 as well as in December 2024.

In calendar year 2025, there were 59,186 transpacific flights with 13,131,826 seats, compared to 59,787 flights (-1.0%) with 13,274,718 seats (-1.1%) in 2024.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In December 2025, 18,631 visitors arrived to Hawaii via 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,401 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In December 2024, 18,055 visitors came via 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,633 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In calendar year 2025, 149,778 visitors came via 79 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,756 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board turnaround trips. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors who arrived on an out-of-state ship depart by air service after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies into Honolulu to board the ship, tour the islands, then most of them remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 110,417 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America. The Pride of America was out of service and dry-docked for all of May through the first week of June 2025 for maintenance and refurbishing.

In calendar year 2024, 168,123 visitors (-10.9%) came to Hawaii via 87 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,541 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips. Another 123,676 visitors (-10.7%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In December 2025, despite fewer total visitors (-4.3%) compared to last December, visitors spent more on a daily basis, resulting in 3.7 percent growth in total visitor spending to $2.12 billion. Daily spending on lodging and food and beverage by U.S West and U.S East visitors has increased significantly compared to a year ago, contributing to the overall increase in spending.

Several large events highlighted the month. The 2025 Honolulu Marathon on December 14, featured nearly 42,000 participants. Close to 70 percent of these participants were from out of state. There were about 12,000 runners from Japan which contributed to increases in visitor arrivals (71,929 visitors, +8.3%) and visitor spending ($104.9 million, +8.4%) from this market, compared to December 2024.

The Pacifichem 2025 International Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, from December 15-20, drew close to 10,000 attendees including researchers, educators and industry leaders from across the Pacific Basin and beyond. This was the last citywide conference at the Hawaii Convention Center (HCC) until January 2028, when HCC is scheduled to reopen after roof repairs and other renovations are completed.

Looking back at calendar year 2025, despite some challenges, total arrivals were basically flat (9,642,991 visitors, -0.6%) while total visitor spending ($21.75 billion, +5.7%) was above 2024 levels.

The U.S. West, Hawaii’s largest visitor market, recorded fewer visitors in the second half of 2025, resulting in a modest increase in arrivals (5,010,108 visitors, +0.3%) for the calendar year. U.S. West visitor spending rose 9.0 percent to $10.51 billion in 2025.

The U.S East market recorded growth in both visitor arrivals (2,405,658 visitors +1.4%) and visitor spending ($6.61 billion, +8.9%) in 2025.

We are encouraged by increases in visitor arrivals (731,922 visitors, +3.3%) and total visitor spending ($1.08 billion, +2.9%) from Japan in 2025, compared to a year ago.

The Canadian market, however, was impacted by economic and political uncertainty and recorded declines in visitor arrivals (394,345 visitors, -11.6%) and visitor spending ($996.7 million, -8.7%) in 2025.

Tourism on Maui continued to recover from the August 2023 wildfires. For 2025, total arrivals (2,516,163 visitors, +7.0%) and total visitor spending ($5.97 billion, +12.7%) increased compared to 2024.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the December 2025 tables here.

