USDA Updates Pandemic Assistance for Producers

August 24, 2021

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that it will update the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for livestock, poultry contract producers and specialty crop growers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This additional assistance is in response to the feedback and concerns from producers and stakeholders about the gaps in the initial pandemic assistance package.

Strain said, “The USDA continues to adjust pandemic assistance to help address unique circumstances and provide more flexibility, making the program more equitable for all producers. It is important to stay informed as pandemic assistance continues to be updated.”

Assistance is also available to new contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020. The deadline for all new and modified CFAP 2 application is October 12.

For more information and to submit applications, producers should contact their local FSA office. Producers can find their local FSA office by visiting farmers.gov/service-locator or call 877-508-8364.

