Lonseal Flooring is Awarded GSA Contract

Lonseal Office in Carson, CA

Lonseal Flooring was awarded GSA Contract No. 47QSMA21D08QL under GSA Schedule MAS.

CARSON, CA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --


On July 8, 2021, Lonseal Incorporated was awarded GSA Contract No. 47QSMA21D08QL under GSA Schedule MAS.

Below are the details relating to the awarded IDIQ Contract.

GSA CONTRACT NO.: 47QSMA21D08QL
GSA SCHEDULE: MAS
SINS: 321918
DUNS: 063842827
CAGE CODE: SS687
PRIMARY NIACS: 321918

Lonseal product lines that are under this GSA contract are the following:
Lonforce
Lonmat UV & XL
Sundries and Tools (select items)

Lonseal is committed to creating a healthy environment for everyone. It starts with valuing our Lonseal family and our customers. Lonseal takes responsibility for the physical and environmental well-being of our people, which results in providing safe and healthy products for our customers’ businesses.

Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
email us here
