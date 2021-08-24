Lonseal Flooring is Awarded GSA Contract
Lonseal Flooring was awarded GSA Contract No. 47QSMA21D08QL under GSA Schedule MAS.CARSON, CA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
On July 8, 2021, Lonseal Incorporated was awarded GSA Contract No. 47QSMA21D08QL under GSA Schedule MAS.
Below are the details relating to the awarded IDIQ Contract.
GSA CONTRACT NO.: 47QSMA21D08QL
GSA SCHEDULE: MAS
SINS: 321918
DUNS: 063842827
CAGE CODE: SS687
PRIMARY NIACS: 321918
Lonseal product lines that are under this GSA contract are the following:
Lonforce
Lonmat UV & XL
Sundries and Tools (select items)
Lonseal is committed to creating a healthy environment for everyone. It starts with valuing our Lonseal family and our customers. Lonseal takes responsibility for the physical and environmental well-being of our people, which results in providing safe and healthy products for our customers’ businesses.
Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
About Lonseal