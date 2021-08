Lonseal Flooring is Awarded GSA Contract

Lonseal Office in Carson, CA

Lonseal Flooring was awarded GSA Contract No. 47QSMA21D08QL under GSA Schedule MAS.

CARSON, CA, USA, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --On July 8, 2021, Lonseal Incorporated was awarded GSA Contract No. 47QSMA21D08QL under GSA Schedule MAS.Below are the details relating to the awarded IDIQ Contract.GSA CONTRACT NO.: 47QSMA21D08QLGSA SCHEDULE: MASSINS: 321918DUNS: 063842827CAGE CODE: SS687PRIMARY NIACS: 321918Lonseal product lines that are under this GSA contract are the following: Sundries and Tools (select items)Lonseal is committed to creating a healthy environment for everyone. It starts with valuing our Lonseal family and our customers. Lonseal takes responsibility for the physical and environmental well-being of our people, which results in providing safe and healthy products for our customers’ businesses.

